When talking about fuel prices, the access to petroleum becomes more affordable when pipelines are available.
Simply put, pipelines are important, and that applies to sports as well.
When measuring team success at HHS, the better the pipeline, the better the team.
Girls basketball has an outstanding pipeline and the strength of that pipeline has translated into multiple trips to Charleston in recent years.
Track and field has a solid pipeline coming from both middle schools and excellence has been seen at the high school level as a result.
The Great Pumpkin Race is the start of an outstanding pipeline of cross-country athletes that dominate once they put on Trojan gear.
The boys and girls soccer programs have benefitted greatly from the improved play and level of competition in AYSO and that success has translated into the best Trojan teams in recent memory.
But some sports have no pipelines at all.
When the SSAC discussed splitting up schools into 4 different classes, they put premiums on loony factors like the distance of the high school from the county courthouse.
Now, if you can judge whether a team has a competitive advantage based on its distance from the steps of a courthouse, you are a better man (or woman) than I.
Factors, like pipelines, matter so much more than travel time from the courthouse to the football field.
Primarily, the sports that struggle at the high school are those without pipelines.
Right now at HHS, swimming and tennis have no youth programs in which to draw from.
Without a pipeline to these programs, it makes it nearly impossible to compete with schools in the Eastern Panhandle that have pipelines available.
I have covered HHS sports for 4+ years now, and I have yet to scribe an article that has the Trojan swim team come in 1st place at a meet or the tennis team win a match against an Eastern Panhandle foe.
Need proof pipelines are of utmost importance?
Let’s look at softball. The pipeline for HHS softball is still under construction.
There have been a few trickles of success at the youth level but typically those come from kids that are fortunate enough to play on traveling squads.
The softball pipeline continues to get better and the team is getting better as a result.
I recommend the next time athletic directors and members of the SSAC discuss reclassification that the topic of pipelines comes to the forefront.
It’s not the location of the school within the county that matters; it’s the health of the pipeline for each individual sport. o
