Trojan girls have back-to-back clean sheets to stay unbeaten
SUNRISE SUMMIT – It was a busy week on the pitch for the Trojan girls as they went 2-0-1 to improve their season record to 3-0-1 on the year.
The All Access subscription includes the printed paper, plus access to all online content including the Hampshire Review app, e-Edition, web content, photo galleries, and breaking news.
The eAccess subscription provides access to all online content including the Hampshire Review app, e-Edition, web content, photo galleries, and breaking news.
SUNRISE SUMMIT – It was a busy week on the pitch for the Trojan girls as they went 2-0-1 to improve their season record to 3-0-1 on the year.
HHS 11 Frankfort 1
It was a day to stuff the stat sheet for the Trojans and that’s exactly what they did. Hannah Ault scored 4 goals, while Izzy Blomquist and Nevaeh Church both scored 2 goals, while Lynnea Clark added 1. The highlight of the game was Colleen Hott and Tren Crane scoring their 1st career goals on varsity.
“I thought I was going to shank it,” said Tren Crane after the game.
“I had a gasp on my face when I actually made it.”
Tren Crane then went on to say her father / coach Troy Crane gave her a big hug after scoring the goal.
“It was really embarrassing,” said Tren Crane with a laugh.
HHS 3 Keyser 0
The 2022 version of the Golden Tornado proved to be tougher than in years past but the Trojans found a way to win the game thanks to Jaleigh Dixon who had 2 goals and 1 assist in the game. Hannah Ault scored 1 goal as well and added an assist on Dixon’s 2nd goal. Emma Wrye assisted on Dixon’s 1st goal.
Although Dixon filled the stat book, other players were major contributors as well including Izzy Blomquist who dominated the midfield and Bailey Saville was a standout defensively.
Hailee Jenkins picked up the clean sheet in net.
HHS 0 Washington 0
Although the Trojans didn’t win, it felt like a W after a long defensive slugfest against the Patriots. “Right now having that experience back their helps us out,” said coach Troy Crane.
“Whether it’s Leah Strawn, Dani Buckler, Colleen Hott, Natalie Sions, Bailey Saville or Neveah Church, they are all defensive fight players. Not to mention our starting goalie that is arguably the best in the region.”
That starting goalie is Hailee Jenkins and she posted back-to-back shutouts and is well on her way to claiming her goal of 8 clean sheets this season.
“I feel like this summer really pulled us together as a team,” said Jenkins.
“We want it really bad this year.”
The Hampshire girls are back in action on Thursday, Sept. 1 at Berkeley Springs starting at 5 p.m. o
Project Development and Sports Editor
Sidekick: Lady Pooch
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.