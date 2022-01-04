It’s always the same story when discussing the impact of global warming – negative, negative, negative.
The national media is gloom and doom on the topic, failing to acknowledge some of the benefits of climate change.
Not me. I chose to remain positive.
Here are some of the unspoken benefits of changing temperatures and weather patterns.
Better Holidays
Swapping a “White Christmas” for “Mele Kalikimaka” was a luxury weather upgrade over Christmas and New Years. Snowflakes didn’t touch tires in December and nobody complained. In fact, the only objection I heard to the snowless Christmas was from a puddle of water in Keyser that had a corn cob pipe in it.
Saves Time
What would I rather do on a Sunday? Sit down with the windows open on my comfortable couch and watch 2 hours of NFLRedzone or shovel snow in my driveway for 2 hours? The warm weather directly correlated with my increased consumption of NFL games.
Money
Heating costs were minimal in December. Since less fuel was used, my bills got cheaper. (Although I did turn on the air conditioning for a few hours.)
Health
Temperatures allowed for people to enjoy outdoor activities. On Christmas Eve, I was driving home from the C&O Canal and an intense game of softball was taking place with dozens of families and friends sharing time together outdoors. Hiking on Christmas Eve and the ability to stay outdoors for hours at a time sounds good to me.
Spreading Christmas cheer
On Christmas day, Carols bellowed from the holler of Nick Carroll. A noise violation ticket should have been issued to me as terrible attempts at being Gene Autry failed repeatedly.
This year something happened I never experienced before.
In previous years, my windows are ALWAYS closed in December, therefore, nobody has to hear the obnoxious and horrendous singing of carols.
1 little, 2 little, 3 little reindeer
4 little, 5 little, 6 little reindeer
7 little, 8 little, 9 little reindeer pulling Santa’s Sleigh.
I was singing the chorus when I heard someone shout “Merry Christmas!” through the open windows.
A woman smiled and waved from my driveway as she dropped off a package. I was startled and slightly embarrassed.
Then it hit me: yelling Merry Christmas through screen doors spreads cheer!
If snow was falling, she never would have bellowed “Merry Christmas.”
However, with fresh air flowing, Christmas cheer was spreading.
Safer travels
For those of us sports nuts, putting clicks on the odometer is commonplace. back-and-forth, back-and-forth, back-and-forth, day-after-day, week-after-week.
It’s not a matter of if we will hit icy weather, it’s when we will hit icy weather. Thankfully, December 2021 had none.
The next time you are enjoying a warm day in winter, be sure to thank the burning of fossil fuels.
