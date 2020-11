Timing the Rut

Romney, WV (26757)

Today

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.