Hampshire’s hot bats smack 15 runs against Frankfort
SUNRISE SUMMIT – Last Wednesday, Hampshire was powered by 10 hits and solid pitching after a week without a game, in a 15-5 victory over the Frankfort Falcons.
Senior Grant Landis led the way for the Trojans with 2 hits and drove in four runs while Junior Cohen Mowery had 3 hits and 2 RBIs on the day. Landis opened the scoring with a single in the first inning.
After coming off a break due to Covid, this was something that could have slowed the team down, and was something Coach Chad VanMeter said you don’t typically like but they came out ready to play and it translated.
“To take a whole week off in the middle of the season, you don’t want that, but you can’t explain it. We just came out and hit the baseball.”
Colin Hott pitched 3 innings of 1 unearned run baseball. Coach VanMeter attributed his success to staying in the zone and allowing his defense to back him up. “We teach them to throw strikes, try to keep the ball down and let the defense play behind you,” VanMeter noted.
“If we can make the routine plays and limit the walks we feel pretty good.” VanMeter also mentioned that no matter how long of a hiatus the team is forced into due quarantine, he could rely on quality pitching to always show up.
“I feel like whoever we throw out there, they are going to do a good job, and we have been getting good pitching which is what we will rely on the rest of the season.”
Offensively the team was sparked by a ten run fourth inning in which Colin Hott, Grant Landis, Cohen Mowery, Conner Wolford, Cody Eaton, and Asher Landis each had RBIs.
Frankfort was troubled by errors and a slow start after not scoring a run until the third inning.
Cody Eaton and Alex Hott came in for relief behind Hott. Eaton surrendered the only 3 earned runs scored by the Falcons, while Alex Hott faced one batter and recorded the final out for the Trojans.
David Jackson was the losing pitcher for the Falcons who surrendered 9 runs on 5 hits across 3 innings. Offensively, Tanner White, who had 2 hits, led the team in that category, and plated 2 runs on the day. After sweeping the season series against the Falcons it seems that Hampshire has had their way with the Falcons in recent memory and Coach Matt Miller says that it can be attributed to Hampshire having more passion in the games.
“They play with more intensity against Frankfort than what Frankfort plays against them” said Miller.
“They want to beat us more than we want to beat them. Everybody loves to win, who wants to lose more? They hate to lose to us more than we hate to lose to them.”
Hampshire moved to 6-5 on the season.
Hampshire 1 - East Fairmont 3
Junior Alex Hott had two hits for the Trojans and had the only RBI on the day for the team in Green. Senior Wes Landis threw 6 innings and only allowed 2 earned runs while striking out 10, but it was not enough to pick up the victory.
Freshman Connor Wolford pitched the final inning striking out two and did not surrender a single base runner.
“We just didn’t hit. Wesley pitched a tremendous game only giving up three hits but we could not get a timely hit.” Said VanMeter.
Hampshire 11 - Fairmont Senior 12
Senior Wes Landis went 2-5 on the day and hit in two runners for the Trojans. Shortstop Cohen Mowery went 1-2 with 3 walks and scored 2 runs. Defense was the issue for both teams in a game in which they combined for 11 errors on the day, unfortunately for Hampshire 7 of them was on their side.
“Wesley hit his first high school home run.” VanMeter noted.
Hampshire 3 - Sissonville 5
Hitting was scarce for the Trojans in this game as they were held to just five hits on the day, one of which was by Cohen Mowery, which drove in two runs. Freshman J.J. Charlton had the other RBI for
Hampshire. Cody Eaton picks up the loss for Hampshire as he surrendered 2 runs in the 6th inning allowing Sissonville to take a 5-3 lead that they would never surrender.
“I think we’re getting better every day, but if we played a little harder, we could win every game so far.” said VanMeter.
Hampshire 6 - Liberty 4
Senior left fielder Asher Landis had a hit and two runs batted in for the Trojans in their lone victory over the weekend. Freshman Connor Wolford pitched the entire game for the Trojans, allowing 2 earned runs on 9 hits. He only struck out 1, but he attacked the zone and allowed his defense to play behind him.
“He pitched a 7-inning gem, he struck out one, but he only walked 2 and we played superb defense behind him.” said VanMeter.
The Trojans improved to 7-8 on the season with the win over Liberty. This week Hampshire has a tough test against Jefferson tonight on Sunrise Summit with 1st pitch at 7 p.m. Hampshire plays Petersburg on the road Thursday at 7 p.m. and Hedgesville on Saturday, May 22, at noon.
