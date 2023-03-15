Two weeks ago, I created a poll question asking: “If a team loses in the sectional championship, should that team advance to regionals?”
Over 70% of respondents said, “No, the losing team should be eliminated.”
Personally, I side with the majority, for the simple fact that I prefer simplicity.
The current playoff structure is anything but simple. Lose in a sectional semifinal? Team is eliminated. Lose in a sectional championship? Team advances to regionals. Lose in a regional championship? Team is eliminated.
The postseason format for basketball is confusing to say the least. Did you know that there are two Regional Champs from each region? Technically, that means the HHS boys and girls who were crowned as “Regional Champions” should have their plaques re-engraved to state “co-Regional Champions” (The actual plaque says, “WVSSAC 2023 AAA Basketball Regional Champion”).
Over the past two weeks, I have been flooded with questions regarding how the postseason works. Some of those questions included
- What determines home court advantage for the sectional playoffs?
- When two teams in the same section finish with the same record in sectional play and split the season series during the regular season, what is the tiebreaker?
- If a team loses in the sectional championship, why do they advance to regionals instead of being eliminated?
- How many regional champions come from the same region?
- After winning a regional title, who determines the seeds for states?
- What metrics are factored into seeding teams at states?
- Why would two teams from the same region be scheduled to play against each other at states?
- When it comes to state seeds, is it better to have a soft schedule with a better record, or a hard schedule with a worse record?
- Who is in charge of seeds for states?
Confused yet? No worries, you’re not alone. Even diehard sports guys (and gals) who eat, breathe and sleep high school basketball struggle comprehending this perplexing format (let alone trying to explain it).
Why exactly is the WVSSAC postseason tournament riddled with confusion? In 2008, the Board of Directors decided to restructure the postseason format starting in 2008-09.
According to the press release: To summarize the tournament format, the WVSSAC will reduce the number of regions from eight (8) to four (4) with each region comprising of two (2) sections. Teams in each section will be seeded by the coaches within the region and then brackets will be developed within each section. Following the Sectional Championship Game both teams will advance to the Regional Tournament.
The winner of Section 1 will host the runner up of Section 2 likewise the winner of Section 2 will host the runner up of Section 1.
The committee consisting of seven (7) principals and seven (7) coaches and five (5) athletic directors decided the Sectional Tournament Champion had gained the right to host the Regional Tournament contest as a reward for winning the first round of the tournament.
This committee of geniuses was the same group of masterminds that created the minimum seating requirements in order to host regional championships (much to the dismay of the 2015 Trojan boys, who won the sectional title yet were forced to host regionals at Keyser).
Basketball postseason tournaments need not be complicated, just look at the simplicity of the March Madness bracket.
Its simple setup makes it fun for everyone.
Here at the Review, a friendly lady in the advertising department has won the March Madness office pool in back-to-back years.
A complete foreigner to college hoops, yet her participation is possible based on the ability to understand the bracket. Simply put, its time the WVSSAC get back to basics and simplify the basketball postseason. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.