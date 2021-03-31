50 years ago
The Athletic Boosters Club will hold a special meeting Wednesday, April 14, at the Romney Junior High School at 7:30 p.m. to coordinate the plans for the Sports Banquet. All coaches, their wives, and all interested parents are requested to attend.
The first annual sports banquet has been planned for Saturday, April 24, 6:30 p.m. at the Romney Grade School. All boys participating in the school sports program are our guests for the evening.
40 years ago
The girls A volleyball team got off to a slow start as they lost their first game of the season to the WVSD on March 9, 1981. The wining team is determined by the winner of a match in which the best 3 out of 5 games are played. In the first game, played at WVSD, the score was RJHS 15, WVSD 11.
The second game went to WVSD 15, RJHS 10, with the score of the third game WVSD 15, RJHS 10. The final game and match went to WVSD by a score of 16 to 14.
The top scorer for RJHS was Carla Yantz with 13 and for WVSD the high scorer was Elise White with 14.
30 years ago
Like a giant white oak on one of Hampshire County’s hillsides, veteran race car driver Allen Buckley’s roots in the sport of racing runs deep.
Buckley’s racing career started with motorcross at the age of seven as he competed in age group dirt bike races and piled up numerous victories both locally and up and down the East Coast.
20 years ago
The Hampshire tennis team got things started last week against the Petersburg Vikings with mixed results. The Trojan boys were swept 7-0 while the ladies pulled out the 4-3 win.
10 years ago
Freshman Bucky Timbrook pitched the Hampshire Trojans to one victory and four days later made his presence known at the plate in a doubleheader sweep of Bishop Walsh. ο
