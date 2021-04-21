Danielle Combs #2 is retired

SUNRISE SUMMIT – It was opening day, senior night, and the 1st game since 2019, but the game against Washington was overshadowed by a sentimental tribute in honor of Danielle Combs, daughter of coach Kevin Combs, who passed away in 2015 to cystic fibrosis.
Members of the softball team put together a teary-eyed pregame ceremony that officially retired the #2 jersey, the favorite number of Danielle.
“I had no idea about it,” explained coach Combs.
“I’m not sure it 100% set in with me until the following morning when I actually had time to sit down and think about it. What the girls and everybody that was involved with it, that was super special to us. They have no idea how much it really meant to us.”
After the ceremony and plenty of hugs to go around, the Trojans took the field.
Unfortunately for Hampshire, they ran into a buzzsaw known as Washington.
The Trojans were quickly dismantled 19-0 as the Patriots finished them off in 3 innings.
It was a tough opening week for the Trojans as they lost to University 18-2 and 16-0.
At the Bub Riggleman tournament over the weekend, Hampshire dropped games to Spring Mills 12-1 and Washington 23-0.
Hampshire looks to find some rhythm against Spring Mills tonight as the 2 teams square off on Sunrise Summit at 4 p.m.
On Thursday, the team packs its bags and heads to Jefferson for a game against the Cougars at 6 p.m. ο
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.