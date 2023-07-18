Corn, beans, and big whitetails. Three items the state of Iowa is known for.
Throughout the past few years, I have debated picking up my possessions and moving across the country to the land of giant bucks and plentiful turkeys.
Well, a few weeks ago, I accepted a teaching position in south central Iowa and will be moving out there in the coming weeks. Although I hate to leave my hometown of Romney, I am extremely excited about the new chapter of life.
I am quite literally moving for the hunting opportunities the state provides, as the Iowa DNR manages its resources better than any state in the country.
While I am out there, I plan to hunt all of the bordering states such as Missouri, Nebraska, and Wisconsin.
Although Iowa will be the main focus for Whitetail, being they have more giant bucks than anywhere in the country, I am excited for the new states I will be able to turkey hunt.
Since my goal is to take a turkey in every state, this will provide an opportunity to break ground in lots of new states without having to travel too terribly far.
This fall, I will focus on hunting Missouri quite a bit because I will not be able to claim residency in Iowa until the middle of October.
The school I will be teaching at is only five miles from the Missouri line, and about 10 miles from a very large chunk of public land which I intend to scour in hopes of finding a buck reaching at least 130 inches on the Pope and Young scoring scale.
Missouri offers a cool opportunity to hunt deer relatively early with archery equipment, as their season opens on September 15th, which means I’ll have quite a large jump on the seasons in West Virginia or Pennsylvania.
In regards to Iowa whitetails, I will start hunting toward the end of October, just when the rut is starting to kick in.
The house I am buying is only three miles from five-thousand acres of public ground, which I’m sure I will hunt quite a bit.
On top of that, I obtained permission to hunt that same piece of private ground I hunted last fall, which will be handy as it is only a few minutes from the school I will be teaching.
This year, I’ll probably be fairly picky on the size of deer I intend to shoot, but those standards will rise next year after I have plenty of time to scout.
Although deer season is nearing, my wheels are already turning with the new opportunities I’ll have to hunt turkeys in the spring of 2024.
At the moment, I have six new states planned to hunt, with the possibility of a few more.
I intend to start down south in Mississippi and work my way north as the spring passes to finish out in either Wisconsin or Michigan.
I am hoping to eclipse taking a turkey in half of the states in the country by the end of 2025, which should be an absolute possibility with this move.
I will certainly miss West Virginia. I love the mountains, and streams that flow through my home state, but I eagerly await my life in the Midwest.
As much as I enjoy the East, I spend my days and nights dreaming of hunting big midwestern bucks on the regular, and the only way to do that is to live there.
Although I am sure I will regularly be home to visit, especially during the summer when school is out, I simply can’t wait for the new life ahead of me. It is going to be a ton of fun. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.