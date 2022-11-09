Monarch caterpillar

A monarch caterpillar.

 Nick Carroll, Review Staff

SOUTH CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, in partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service, is seeking private landowners who want to improve wildlife habitat on their land.

The partnership seeks to address shrinking populations of priority wildlife species by implementing conservation practices that improve natural resources on private land.

