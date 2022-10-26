The 9th annual Chuck Parsons Memorial Bowling Tournament will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Wilson Lanes in Romney.
The 3-game, USBC sanctioned handicap tourney is open to all men and women single bowlers. Squad times for the tourney will be 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 4 p.m., and 7 p.m.
Entries must be prepaid, and a maximum of 24 entries will be allowed in each squad.
Entry fee is $35, with unlimited prepaid re-entries allowed. A guaranteed 1st prize of $1,000 will be awarded to the tourney champion.
This tournament is dedicated to the memory of Chuck Parsons, an avid bowler and sports enthusiast, who passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 26, 2012. Inquiries about the tournament may be directed to Wilson Lanes at 304-822-4100.
BINGO!
Hampshire County Parks and Recreation will sponsor its next BINGO! event on Friday, Nov. 18, at the Conference Center at Hampshire Park. The doors will open at 5 p.m., and games will run from 6 until 9 p.m.
Concessions, including hamburgers, hot dogs, fries, chips, candy, and drinks, will be available at the Conference Center before and during the games.
Rates for the event will be as follows:
Book of 16 game cards will cost $15; second book of 16 game cards will cost $10
Payouts for winners will be based on the number of players:
50 and under payout is $40 per winner; 51 to 99 payout is $50 per winner; 100 and over payout is $70 per winner.
In addition to BINGO, we will feature other games of chance, including “The Joker’s Wild,” a game in which two lucky winners will be able to choose a card with a chance to win a jackpot of $725 that will grow each week that the winning card isn’t chosen.
Come on out for an enjoyable evening of playing the games that young and old alike love to play.
Christmas Festival of Lights
I know it’s hard to believe the time has come already, but the 10th annual Christmas Festival of Lights will kick off with the Lighting Ceremony, which will be held on Saturday, Nov. 26, at 5 p.m. at the amphitheater at Afton and Pauline Malick Central Hampshire Park in Augusta.
The Festival will run through Jan. 1 and will be open daily from 5:30 until 10 p.m.
We will serve coffee, hot chocolate, and cookies free of charge to all who attend the Lighting Ceremony, and Santa will be there to greet the kids of all ages. And you kids need to remember to bring an ornament to help decorate the official Christmas Festival of Lights Christmas Tree. The highlight of the Lighting Ceremony will come at 5:30 when we light the giant Christmas tree in the field above the amphitheater.
Through the generosity of the Hampshire County Commission, the HCP&R Board, and many businesses and individuals throughout the area, the Festival has exploded over the past eight years. We have grown from 24 light displays in 2013 to 240 displays this year. New features for 2022 include a huge Roller Coaster display in the center of the park and a new HCP&R display engineered by Hampshire Metals and Industrial.
Also, don’t forget about our great musical display. When you enter the park, simply tune your car or truck radio to 106.5 FM and then watch our musical display flash to the beat of some of your favorite Christmas tunes, which will be playing through your radio. And the best part is that you can enjoy the lights from the warmth and comfort of your own vehicle free of charge. Mark your calendars right now so you don’t miss this special Christmas tradition.
Rentals at Old Capon Bridge Middle School
The gymnasium, cafeteria, and kitchen at Old Capon Bridge Middle School are available for rentals. Guidelines for their use will be as follows:
1. Frequently clean hands and utensils with sanitary wipes, hand sanitizer or soap and water
2. Nothing attached to walls (tape or nails)
3. Sweep all floors and place all trash in trash cans
4. Smoking is prohibited on school grounds
New rates for rentals will be as follows:
Two-hour block (Anytime between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m.): $75 for Gym or Cafeteria (Kitchen included)
Four-Hour Block (8 a.m. – noon; 1-5 p.m.; 6-10 p.m.): $150 for Gym or Cafeteria (Kitchen included)
Full Day (8 a.m. – 10 p.m.): $300 for Gym or Cafeteria (Kitchen included)
To rent these facilities, call us at 304-822-7300, or you may contact us via email at parks@hampshirewv.com. Get your reservation in now so you don’t miss this chance to hold your event in our newly renovated facilities. o
