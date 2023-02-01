Liz Pryor

Liz Pryor scored the winning basket against Keyser.

 Nick Carroll, Review Staff

Nick Carroll Review Staff

KEYSER – The 2022 sectional championship ended on a buzzer beater when Keyser’s Maddy Broadwater grabbed a rebound and hurled a left-handed shot into the basket to give the Golden Tornado a 42-41 victory.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.