KEYSER – The 2022 sectional championship ended on a buzzer beater when Keyser’s Maddy Broadwater grabbed a rebound and hurled a left-handed shot into the basket to give the Golden Tornado a 42-41 victory.
Last Tuesday, the game between Hampshire and Keyser was once again decided at the horn. This time the outcome was different.
With the game tied 37-37, Hampshire had possession with 13 seconds remaining. The Trojans brought the ball down the court and Della Knight managed to put up a shot with time winding down. Knight’s shot didn’t go in, but senior Liz Pryor boxed out her man in the paint and grabbed the rebound with two ticks on the clock.
“I knew I had to put it back up as quick as I could,” explained Pryor.
Without hesitation, Pryor confidently tossed the ball towards the rim and it went in, just as the horn sounded to give Hampshire a thrilling 39-37 victory.
Pryor mentioned that it was extra special beating Keyser on their court and there was a little sense of revenge, even though this game didn’t have the stakes of a sectional title contest.
“It felt good,” said Pryor.
“I think that we deserved to win.”
Pryor finished with 8 points and 7 rebounds, none bigger than those recorded in the final two seconds of the game.
Coach Troy Crane gave all the credit to his players, especially his senior Pryor for coming through in the clutch.
“Honestly, whatever play I drew up didn’t make any sense at all and these girls made it happen,” said Crane with a light chuckle.
“With a senior like Liz, who got the backside rebound, it was great.”
Keyser head coach Josh Blowe felt his team could’ve came away with the W, however, little things kept them from winning.
“It was there for the taking,” said Blowe after the game.
“We didn’t do enough to execute there in the last minute.”
As Hampshire headed to the locker room, senior Hannah Ault, who had a spectacular game with 12 points and 3 assists, shouted, “It was just like last year, but in reverse.”
Coach Crane admitted it was kind of ironic how the game finished, understanding the importance of the outcome.
“We control our own destiny, which is the most important thing,” said Crane with regards to playoff seeding.
As you would expect between these rivals, the game was a back-and-forth battle throughout. Neither team could establish dominance in the first half as the scored was tied 19-19 at intermission.
The Trojans trailed 31-30 entering the fourth quarter, but a tough defensive effort, led by M.J. Cook and Della Knight, held Hampshire to just 7 points in the final eight minutes.
PG Izzy Blomquist had a solid outing scoring 10 points, with 5 rebounds and 3 assists while senior Carisma Shanholtz added 3 points as well.
Autumn Kerchner led the Golden Tornado with 13 points while Averi Everline added 11. Keyser and Hampshire square off again on Wed. Feb. 8, on Sunrise Summit
HHS 53 Moorefield 37
Izzy Blomquist torched the nets for 27 points, and sinking 10 free throws in the fourth quarter to extend Hampshire’s winning streak to five games.
“She has played so many travel games and HHS games, and she knows the tempo of the game like nobody else,” said Crane.
“She knows when it’s time to push, she knows when to lay back, she knows those ‘feel things’ that only happen if you play a whole bunch of basketball.”
In addition to the standout performance by Blomquist, Liz Pryor scored 14 points and pulled down 6 rebounds while her senior teammate Hannah Ault scored 2 points with 7 rebounds and 3 assists.
Also scoring for HHS was Carisma Shanholtz with 2 points and 6 rebounds.
M.J. Cook hit a pair of triples, adding 6 points while Kora McBride chipped in 2.
The Trojans were back on the court yesterday, Tuesday, Jan. 31 against Frankfort. Check the Hampshire Review Facebook page for results. o
HHS Varsity
HHS 39 Keyser 37
Hannah Ault 3 2 2-2 12, 3 assists
Izzy Blomquist 4 0 2-2 10, 5 rebounds 3 assists
Liz Pryor 4 0 0-0 8, 7 rebounds
Carisma Shanholtz 0 1 0-0 3
M.J. Cook 1 1 0-0 5
Della Knight 0 0 1-3 1, 5 rebounds
HHS 53 Moorefield 37
Hannah Ault 1 0 0-4 2, 7 rebs, 3 assists
Izzy Blomquist 4 3 10-14 27, 6 rebs
Liz Pryor 5 0 4-4 14, 6 rebounds
Carisma Shanholtz 1 0 0-1 2, 6 rebs
M.J. Cook 0 2 0-0 6
Kora McBride 1 0 0-0 2
HHS JV
HHS JV 46 Keyser 27
Jaleigh Dixon 1 1 0-0 5, 3 assists
Hailee Jenkins 1 1 1-2 6, 4 steals
Natalie Sions 3 0 0-0 6, 6 rebounds
Della Knight 2 0 0-0 4
Kora McBride 3 0 0-0 6, 6 assists, 6 rebounds
Olivia Baxter 2 3 0-2 13, 4 steals
Colleen Hott 0 2 0-0 6
HHS JV 26 Moorefield 42
Ava Call 2 0 0-2 4,
Hailee Jenkins 1 0 2-4 4,
Natalie Sions 1 0 0-2 2, 6 rebounds
Della Knight 1 0 0-0 2,
Kora McBride 1 2 0-1 8, 6 steals
Olivia Baxter 1 0 2-4 4
Shaina Dulaney 0 0 2-2 2
HHS Girls Basketball
Record: 10-6
Last week
Beat Keyser 39-37
Beat Moorefield 53-37
Tue. Jan. 31, vs. Frankfort 7:30 p.m.
On deck
Wed. Feb. 1, at Berkeley Springs, 7:30 p.m.
Wed. Feb. 8, vs. Keyser, 7:30 p.m.
