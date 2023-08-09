On Friday evening, I wanted to get out to the Peach Festival to get some peachy themed pictures for the upcoming newspaper.
I browsed through vendors at WVSDB and snapped some photos of peach-loving consumers. I had a great time strolling the WVSDB campus and checking out the various items for sale and wound up purchasing a cute little dog bandanna for Lady Pooch.
On my stroll back to the car, Peach Festival chairperson Barbie Hillenbrand asked if I was going to the Peach Pageant.
My initial answer was “No, I don’t cover pageants.”
She said, “Have you ever been to a pageant?”
I gave her a sideways look and said, “No, pageants aren’t really my thing.”
Growing up in a family consumed by sports, the idea of attending any type of pageant was nonexistent.
Although I politely declined to attend the event, Hillenbrand persuaded me that it was something I should go experience, at least once.
“I will get a few shots then I’m out,” I told Hillenbrand.
I headed towards the Brannon Building and checked in.
I received my wristband and made my way to the 2nd floor. As I opened the door, I stepped into a whole new world.
People were EVERYWHERE. Kids dressed up like princesses were frantically roaming the hallways with parents consoling them.
I tried to find a place to stay out of the way. I spotted an empty chair and sat down. Little did I know I was sitting at the check-in table.
“Am I supposed to put the number on my left leg or my right leg?” a little princess asked me.
I laughed and said, “you probably know better than I do.”
I thought it might be better to escape to the auditorium. Upon walking through the double doors, I noticed it was standing room only.
With the auditorium at max capacity and the hallway stuffed with dressed up kids, perhaps I could find an empty classroom for some solace.
I made my way down the hall, juking and deking every little kid obstacle in my path. Just then my phone rang and I ducked off into the nearest adjacent room. I took three steps in and looked up. My eyes opened wide as I realized I accidently stumbled into the pageant “locker room.”
And, what I saw amazed me. 18 different hair dryers plugged into outlets. Little girls standing on chairs to let mom do a last minute fix on a dress. Makeup scattered everywhere on every table.
I froze and stood in frightened amazement.
A mother who was busy curling her daughter’s hair noticed my bewilderment.
“First time in a pageant locker room?” she asked me.
I laughed and said, “Yeah and I can’t believe what goes on back here.”
“It smells a little better than the locker rooms you’re used to,” she replied with a chuckle.
That’s true. The pageant dressing area is much kinder to the nose. More perfume, less pungent.
Then I heard a voice from the back of the room call my name,
“Nick. What are YOU doing here?” said the sophomore student-athlete from HHS.
I was just as shocked to see her.
“No, what are YOU doing here?” I replied.
We both realized it was our first time going through the pageant experience and neither one of us felt completely comfortable. It was almost 6 p.m. and I decided it was best to make my way to the back of the stage.
Finally, I found an area of peace where I could set up my camera and, hopefully, get a few good photos. A few moments later, the pageant introductions began and I made my way to the side of the stage. I thought it would be smart to get a picture of the introductory speaker, April Duncan. Standing on stage with my camera in hand, Duncan read off the rules of the pageant.
With my lens focused on Duncan, I was ready to snap a photo as she read.
“There is no photography or flash photography of any kind.”
My face turned the color of a peach. Here I am, at my first pageant standing on stage and breaking the rules for the entire audience to see.
If that wasn’t bad enough, my co-worker in the audience was keeled over laughing at my inopportune moment in the limelight. I made the best of an awkward situation, smiled, shrugged my shoulders and exited stage left. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.