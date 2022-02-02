ROMNEY – Kendra Russell put on a show scoring 26 points for WVSDB, but it wasn’t enough for the Black Bears to come away with victory as Legacy Christian Academy won 54-38 on Monday evening.
Coach Debbie Combs praised Russell’s performance after the game.
“Kendra (Kai) is a leader, she loves the game,” confirmed Combs. “She will play with everything she’s got. I have loved this girl since I started the Biddy Buddy program here at WVSDB. She is the one player that you look for as a coach.”
Without question, Russell has the skillset to be an outstanding player, but it’s more than just her on court skills that make her an exceptional player.
“She has heart, drive and compassion for the game,” said Combs. “She is my leader, and she shows me a lot of respect.”
The Black Bears kept it close early as they trailed Legacy by only 2 points after the 1st quarter, 12-10.
The Saints found their groove in the 2nd quarter scoring 22 points, while holding WVSDB to only 2 for a 34-12 lead at intermission.
The Black Bears refused to quit, and they showed their grit in the 2nd half outscoring Legacy 27-20 to make the final 54-38 in favor of the Saints.
“We as a team show determination,” said Combs. “I thought we did good tonight. We know we struggle, but they don’t quit.”
When the game concluded, the 2 teams shook hands and the players from Legacy presented gift bags to each player on WVSDB, which included gift cards to McDonalds.
“Hats off to Legacy,” commended Combs. “What a great bunch of young ladies and coach. They showed a lot of sportsmanship.”
In addition to Russell’s 26 points, Bindi Lowe finished with 10 points, and Emily Debnar chipped in 2.
Morgan Lowe, Milee Meadows and Victoria Eaves all played quality minutes for the Black Bears.
“Milee played her heart out,” said Combs. “She didn’t get a break at all. She took a bad fall (face planted) onto the floor and got right up. That’s the kind of player as a coach you look for. Gives you 100 percent.”
The season may have been short, but Coach Combs is pleased that they were able to get in some games for her squad.
“I love my girls,” said Combs with a big grin.o
