50 Years Ago - 1970
Steve Brock, son of Mr. and Mrs. Orvis Brock, won the 3rd annual soap box derby in the car sponsored by Hampshire Pharmacy. For winning this event, Steve received a $25 bond donated by The First National Bank. Gary Barie, running a car sponsored by Cookman’s Insurance Center, finished 2nd and received a check for $10 donated by The Bank of Romney.
40 Years Ago - 1980
“Four’s Enough,” softball’s newest, most exciting four-member show, will be in Romney on August 9 to challenge the Romney Rockets softball team. This game will be held at the Romney Junior High School Field at 6 p.m. and is being sponsored by Hampshire Athletics. The spectacular “Four’s Enough” will include trick pitching, trick plays — fielding and throwing, light comedy and family entertainment. Sensational is the best word to describe these players.
Preseason football practice will begin at Hampshire High School on Aug. 1 1980. The Romney Woman’s Club was very pleased with the response that “Our Own Swimming Olympics” brought on July 9, 1980. Forty-two area swimmers participated. Going with the olympic theme, the swimming pool was decorated with the American flag and a banner made by Robbie Pancake.
30 Years Ago - 1990
The Kirby girls slo-pitch softball team won the Hampshire County League this past weekend, downing Springfield 13-11 for the championship played at Capon Bridge. Kirby’s route to the double elimination championship came with wins over Capon Bridge, Doc’s and Delray. Springfield made it to the championship round with wins over Capon Bridge, Community Realty and Delray sandwiched between a loss to Delray. Springfield, 12-3 on the year, captured the regular season crown on July 26, scoring 2 runs in the bottom of the 7th inning to edge Community Reality 6-5. The Springfield team is slated to play in an all-night tournament in Winchester this weekend.
The Trojans and all other high school teams began preparation for the 1990 season this past Monday, July 30. Above, linemen practice their technique in pulling at the first practice. Hampshire had 37 report for the first practice with the total expected to top out at about 39, according to Coach Jimmy Alkire. The 1st scrimmage is slated to be held Aug. 17 at 10:30 a.m. at Bridgeport and the 2nd scrimmage will be Aug. 24 at 10 a.m. at home against Bishop Walsh.
20 Years Ago - 2000
Logan County, Roane County and Hampshire County have 1 bond that ties them all together. They are the final 3 remaining Class AAA schools in the state without a soccer program intact. Cross Hampshire off that list. With the start-up of the boys and girls soccer teams at Hampshire High this year, head boys’ coach Al Straley and head girls’ coach Charlie Streisel will get the opportunity to show that their programs can be not just active, but also competitive.
Both Straley and Streisel have coached soccer on various levels in the past. Straley has over 30 years in soccer instruction at one level or another as an AYSO coach in the area, a JCP coach in the Allegany County region and as a registered soccer official in the Potomac Highlands.
In his sophomore season at the helm of the Hampshire football program, head coach Sean Biser has lifted the Trojans’ team record from an abysmal 2-8 in 1998 to a respectful 5-5 in ‘99.
Perennially, the Trojans of Hampshire have played the role of the “whipping boy” for the Class AAA powerhouses on the HHS schedule of years past. But perhaps this year, it could be the Tornado or the Applemen lying over bended knee.
10 Years Ago - 2010
Senior Brent Walter sped through the 40-yard dash Monday in a time that had football coach Darren Grace asking him to run it again so assistants Monte Fields and Bryan Beverage could make sure they were getting it right.
Walter had easily wiped out the record of 4.53 set by Bryan Wright nearly a decade ago. On his follow-up sprint, Walter had a 4.48 running against freshman Dane Heavener, the 2nd fastest athlete at Monday morning’s session. Heavener had a 4.67. o
