For many people, hunting is a way to connect with others and spend time afield doing what they love.
Being in the woods with others can create extremely tight bonds, but it can also showcase the contrary.
Mark Kenyon, owner of the Wired to Hunt blog, once said “It is harder to acquire a lifelong hunting buddy than it is to find a spouse.”
After quite a few years of doing this, I would agree with Kenyon, as a quality hunting partner has to meet certain requirements for each individual to keep the friction at a minimum.
Drive
The first and foremost item on the list has to do with the willingness of each hunter. To find a perfect hunting buddy, each person must match up with someone who has similar goals, and the drive to attain them.
Personally, I spend a heck of a lot of hours in the woods, most of the time suffering to some extent. A lot of the hunting I do, especially while traveling, is not necessarily fun at the moment.
For that reason, I cannot have someone alongside me that is not willing to suffer through tough weather or difficult conditions.
When choosing a hunting partner, it is imperative that you are both on the same page as far as this goes.
If you are someone who is just looking to enjoy some time outside, find someone with a similar goal.
If you are the person who is willing to hike 10 miles a day, every day, make sure you find someone who is willing to do that with you. Trust me, it will create a lot less friction.
Style
No matter what you are hunting, hunters have different styles. In deer hunting, some people like to sit in ladder stands over a bait pile (where legal), while others like to run and gun, hunting hot sign.
When choosing a partner, the hunting style needs to align or you’ll simply be frustrated with one another.
There is nothing worse than arguments in the field while trying to approach a situation. For this reason, especially before going on a trip, make sure you are on the same page as far as how you hunt.
Energy
This is extremely important as many people overlook this in a hunting partner until it is too late.
Oftentimes when hunting with others, especially when on a trip, things are easy the 1st day or 2, but after a few early mornings and late nights, people start to run out of energy and don’t want to hunt quite as hard. That is perfectly fine, as long as everyone is in agreement.
This is where people need to be extremely self-aware with themselves and set the machoism to the side because there is nothing worse than having a hunting partner who does not want to get out of bed on day 5 of a 7-day hunt.
If you are someone with a lot of energy, make sure you only hunt with those who can match that. If you are someone who starts to drag a little after a few days, find a partner who is similar.
The last thing you want is a blow-up oversleeping in because someone drank a little too much beer the night before.
Just because you are friends in everyday life, does not mean you will make good hunting buddies.
In fact, I have seen many friendships get thrown away because people fall out with each other while hunting.
For whatever reason, people, especially men, get pretty worked up over things that take place while hunting.
For this reason, it is important to choose your hunting partner carefully, and not to jump into a large trip with someone you aren’t absolutely sure about.
Personally, I only seriously hunt with one person, and that’s because we share similar values with all of the topics mentioned above.
Over the time we have hunted together, we have shared some phenomenal experiences and we always try to hunt as much as we can together.
In the many years we have been hunting together, I can only think of 1 time we’ve gotten upset with one another, and that was because of lack of sleep.
As the season quickly approaches, make sure to take a look at who you are planning to hunt with and make sure your drive, style, and energy align. You’ll be glad you did. o
