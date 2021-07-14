CHARLESTON - Lifetime hunting and fishing licenses for West Virginia residents ages 15 and younger are now available at a reduced price.
The new tiered pricing program was made possible by legislation signed by Gov. Jim Justice in April.
The regular price of a lifetime hunting and fishing license is $805. Under the new system, lifetime licenses for children before their first birthday are $322. The cost is $442.75 for a child before their fifth birthday, $603.75 before their 10th birthday and $724.50 before their 15th birthday.
Applications are available on the Division of Natural Resources’ website. A certified copy of the child’s birth certificate is required.
“As a lifelong hunter and fisherman myself, I know just how valuable it is for us to get our kids out in the woods or in our pristine waters,” Justice said in a news release. “It can spark a lifetime love of the outdoors and create so many great memories.’’ ο
