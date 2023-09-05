Frankfort chugs 426 yards rushing in 57-21 win
SHORT GAP – Perhaps Frankfort should change their mascot from a Falcon to a bulldozer, as they rarely let it fly and do all their work on the ground, evidenced by 426 rushing yards in Friday nights 57-21 victory over Hampshire.
“We have to have our guys be very disciplined and willing to lay their bodies on the line, and take on lead blockers, and fill open windows, not back-pedaling or on our heels,” said HHS coach Aaron Rule about Frankfort’s ability to run the ball.
Although there was a 36-point differential when the final buzzer sounded, the Trojans were giving Frankfort everything they could handle early in the contest.
In the first quarter the Falcons grabbed an early 7-0 lead with a Rocky Fontenot touchdown at the 8:07 mark.
The Trojans responded with a nice drive of their own capped by Zander Robinson’s 1 yard rushing touchdown to make it 7-7 after a successful PAT from Bryson Richardson (who converted all 3 of his attempts on the day).
The tables nearly turned when Trojan OLB Chase Rexrode picked off a pass from Blake Jacobs near midfield giving Hampshire the ball and an opportunity to take the lead. Unfortunately, the Trojans failed to capitalize.
“If we would’ve been able to do something from there, I think we would’ve put their backs up against a wall,” said Rule about the inability to score after the turnover.
“We would’ve been the ones putting them up in the corner of the ring. Instead they were able to give us a jab and get out of the corner.”
The Falcons regained the lead 15-7 when RB Tyrique Powell scored his first touchdown of the day with less than 1 minute left in the first quarter. The Trojans weren’t done yet as the air assault continued to keep Hampshire in the game.
At the 7:44 mark of the 2nd quarter, the Trojans faced 3rd and 15 on the 25-yard line. Hampshire QB Landon Eversole kept his eyes down field and found WR Jenson Fields along the right side near the 5-yard line.
Fields caught the pass, then did a shifty spin-o-rama to shake off the Falcon defender and waltz into the end zone,
making the score 15-14 in favor of Frankfort.
“We had a lot of fight in us, we weren’t backing down,” said Rule.
“It wasn’t one of those years where we see the powder blue and we don’t want to fight, we came in ready to play. We were executing for the most part. I was proud of our guys, because when coach Whiteman keeps his kids in the huddle until 10 seconds left on the play clock, that’s when you know you are doing something well.”
From that point forward, the Falcons outscored HHS 42-7 to wrap up the win. Hampshire’s final touchdown of the game came in the second half, when Vinnie Greear got his mitts on the pigskin on a kickoff return and galloped into the end zone.
Greear had a monster day for HHS with 8 receptions for 100 yards and 2 kickoff returns for 106 yards and one touchdown. Defensively Greear was all over the field accounting for 10 tackles to lead the Trojans.
“All around, Vinnie had a great game,” said Rule.
“Offensively, defensively and on special teams. He played very well.”
Hampshire Stats
First Downs: 15
Rushes-Yards: 16-32
Recep-Yards: 21-222
Passing Yards: 222
Comp-Attempts: 21-35
TD-INT: 1-0
Penalties-Yards: 9-47
3rd Down: 4-12
4th Down: 1-3
Rushing
Brennen Brinker 9-40
Zander Robinson 2-2, 1 TD
Landon Eversole 5- -10
Passing
Landon Eversole 21-35, 222, 1 TD
Receiving
Vinnie Greear 8-100
Jenson Fields 4-44, 1 TD
Zander Robinson 2-35
Caleb Vandevander 1-22
Brennen Brinker 6-21
PAT
Bryson Richardson 3-3
Punts
Bryson Richardson 4, Avg. 34.0, Long 40
Kickoff Return
Vinnie Greear, 2 rets, 106 yards, 1 TD
Jenson Fields, 7 rets, 88 yards
Interceptions
Chase Rexrode 1, 15 yards
Defense Tackles
Vinnie Greear 10
Zander Robinson 6.5
Brent Evans 5
Caleb Vandevander 5
Brennen Brinker 3
Braxton Billmeyer 3
Blane Billmeyer 2.5
Aiden Ritchie 2
Sean King 1
Keenan Chambers 1
Chase Rexrode 0.5
Wyatt Jenkins 0.5
Frankfort Stats
First Downs: 27
Rushes-Yards: 46-426
Recep-Yards: 3-64
Passing Yards: 64
Comp-Attempts: 3-4
TD-INT: 1-1
Penalties-Yards: 4-30
3rd Down: 2-5
4th Down: 2-2
Rushing
Landon Kinser 4-103
Tyrique Powell 8-75, 2 TD
Corbin Stone 7-62, 1 TD
Jason Fontenot 5-58, 1 TD
Carder Shanholtz 5-54
Blake Jacobs 3-41
Cameron Layton 5-19, 1 TD
Alex Smith 1-4
Uriah Cutter 2-3
Josh Small 4-3, 1 TD
Passing
Blake Jacobs 2-3, 51, 1 TD, 1 INT
Landon Kinser 1-1, 13
Receiving
Jason Fontenot 1-41, 1 TD
Cameron Layton 2-23
FG
Rhett Sensabaugh 0-1
PAT
Rhett Sensabaugh 3-4
Marshall Smith 2-2
Kickoff returns
Landon Kinser 4 ret, 130 yards, 1 TD
Going to the Game
Hampshire vs. Hedgesville
When:7 p.m. Friday
Where:Sunrise Summit
Mascot:Eagles
Class:AAA
Enrollment:1,268
2023 record:1-1
Lost to Wheeling Park 56-0
Beat Keyser 25-7
All-time record:297-466, .392 win percentage
All-time vs HHS:19-14
3 to watch:
- Gavin Young, Jr., WR
- Aydin Fleming, Sr., DL
- Durrell Johnson, Sr., DL
