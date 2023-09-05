Frankfort chugs 426 yards rushing in 57-21 win

SHORT GAP – Perhaps Frankfort should change their mascot from a Falcon to a bulldozer, as they rarely let it fly and do all their work on the ground, evidenced by 426 rushing yards in Friday nights 57-21 victory over Hampshire.

Frankfort Run

Landon Kinser follows his blockers on a kickoff return. 
Chase Rexrode

Chase Rexrode picks off a pass in the first quarter.
Frankfort Pass defend.jpg
Vinnie Greear

Vinnie Greear leaps for the pylon.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.