WHEREAS parks and recreation programs are an integral part of communities throughout this country, including Hampshire County; and
WHEREAS our parks and recreation are vitally important to establishing and maintaining the quality of life in our communities, ensuring the health of all citizens, and contributing to the economic and environmental well-being of a community and region; and
WHEREAS parks and recreation programs build healthy, active communities that aid in the prevention of chronic disease, provide therapeutic recreation services for those who are mentally or physically disabled, and also improve the mental and emotional health of all citizens; and
WHEREAS parks and recreation programs increase a community’s economic prosperity through increased property values, expansion of the local tax base, increased tourism, the attraction and retention of businesses, and crime reduction; and
WHEREAS parks and recreation areas are fundamental to the environmental well-being of our community; and
WHEREAS parks and natural recreation areas improve water quality, protect groundwater, prevent flooding, improve the quality of the air we breathe, provide vegetative buffers to development, and produce habitat for wildlife; and
WHEREAS our parks and natural recreation areas ensure the ecological beauty of our community and provide a place for children and adults to connect with nature and recreate outdoors; and
WHEREAS the U.S. House of Representatives has designated July as Parks and Recreation Month; and
WHEREAS Hampshire County recognizes the benefits derived from parks and recreation resources
NOW THEREFORE, be it resolved by Hampshire County Parks and Recreation that July is recognized as Park and Recreation Month in the County of Hampshire,
[signed]
Larry See, Director
Gregory Rinker, President, HCP&R Board o
