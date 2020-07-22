MARTINSBURG – The game didn’t count. The score didn’t matter. The records are non-existent. The playoffs have been canceled.
Those sentiments couldn’t be further from the truth at P.O. Faulkner Park last Thursday, as it was a packed house with fans eager to watch some exhibition baseball between Berkeley and Romney.
Officially, American Legion canceled the season for all teams across the state, however teams within the region have constructed rosters that mimic Legion baseball squads however there is no affiliation with any post. In fact, all games being played this summer are just for fun.
Well, the Romney Haymakers (a team name attributed to the kids who practiced in hayfields once the season got nixed) used the powerful right arm of starting pitcher Collin Sulser to quiet the bats of Berkeley, who called themselves the Hornets.
“It feels great to be back on the mound,” said Sulser after throwing 6 innings of shutout ball.
“Going from playing everyday to having to stop because of the virus was definitely frustrating. To improve my game over the last couple of months, I have continued to be on a strict throwing program and workout 3-4 times a week.”
Last season Sulser was part of the Post 91 squad that came up just short against Berkeley at the state tournament in Keyser, so picking up a win over a talented squad like the Hornets was satisfying to the former Trojan standout.
“Facing Berkeley is always a challenge,” Sulser said.
“Getting a win is always fun but when you beat those guys its always a bit more special.”
Romney Manager Josh Crawford also heaped praise on his right-handed hurler.
“Collin has been throwing really well for us this summer,” Crawford said.
“He has really come a long ways since a few years ago. Throwing 6 scoreless innings against a team like Berkeley is no easy task. He was able to locate all of his pitches and keep some of the best hitters in the region off balance.”
A trio of pitchers, James Walsh, Cam King and Dylan McCartney were on the bump for Berkeley and they did a solid job tossing the pill throughout the rain filled contest but the Romney Haymakers were able to squeeze out 3 runs thanks to a pair of clutch hits.
Keyser’s Ryan Shoemaker smashed a single to drive in 2 runs to give the Haymakers an early lead then Hampshire’s Matt Kerns drove in another run on a sac fly to give Romney the 3-0 edge.
Former Trojan standout and current Frostburg State player Tristan Everett took the ball in the 7th inning to pickup the save and nab the win.
“It felt great,” exclaimed Everett after completing the shutout.
“It’s nice to be able to finish out and get a win on the mound against some of our old high school rivals. It’s always fun to beat that group of guys.”
Coach Crawford was also thrilled his Haymakers picked up the W.
“Putting up a shutout against a team as good as them is always exciting. We are lucky this year to have some older, experienced guys that don’t fold when playing a team that pulls from 6 AAA high schools,” Crawford said.
The unofficial season will continue for the Romney Haymakers as they play teams from Winchester, Garrett, and Fairmont, but perhaps no game was bigger than beating the big, bad boys from Berkeley.
“We are lucky to have a bunch of guys who don’t need to be motivated by coaches,” Crawford noted.
“They understand that this summer is all about getting better, and getting reps, despite everything that is going on. The majority of the guys on the team are going into college programs that are going to be very competitive due to the NCAA allowing an extra year of eligibility. In order for these guys to get playing time, they know that they have to work hard this summer. That makes my job pretty easy.”
The Haymakers have a road trip scheduled to Fairmont this weekend to play in a double header, then a road contest to finish out the brief summer season on Tuesday evening in Winchester. o
