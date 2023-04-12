MORGANTOWN – Billy Hahn, a coaching veteran of 40 years, including 11 as a member of Bob Huggins’ West Virginia basketball staff, has died, his family confirmed today. He was 69.

Hahn was a member of Huggins’ first Mountaineer coaching staff in 2007-08 before transitioning into a role as assistant to the head coach in 2011 and serving in that capacity until his retirement following the 2017 season.

