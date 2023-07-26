Water, electricity, and plumbing are common essentials for most homeowners. Add another to the list. Reliable, affordable and AVAILABLE internet.
Water, electricity, and plumbing are common essentials for most homeowners. Add another to the list. Reliable, affordable and AVAILABLE internet.
I’m not the first to crow about Fron... sorry this sentence has been disconnected.
Use cellular data instead?
When Frontier goes offline, so does half of Hampshire County, and it’s killing small businesses.
I for one rely on Frontier because I do work from home. The reliability of Frontier is on pace for a 56K modem signing on to America Online in 1998. Translation, not good.
Anytime sometime with Frontier complains about the poor service, folks like to spew a mouthful of solutions.
Why don’t you try HughesNet?
Because a stiff breeze will crack that connection.
Atlantic Breezeline?
Only privileged Hampshire Countians have access.
Why not HardyNet?
It’s coming soon to my area! But this time, they mean it.
Comcast?
Don’t get it.
XFinity?
No again.
Cox?
You’re kidding.
Starlink?
My zip code is 26757, but Starlink treats me like I live in another galaxy.
However, they did offer to take my money immediately.
Deposit - $99
Service - $120 /mo
Hardware - $599
Shipping - $50
Tax - $38.94
Total - $906.94
Call me a tightwad, but I’m not forking over $907 to Elon Musk, to “reserve” my spot if internet becomes available.
How about a reasonable price, for half-decent internet, that allows me to work from home? I’m not talking about uploading a three-hour doc in 4K on YouTube. I’m talking about posting a few photos on Facebook.
Last week, I visited SmokeHole Caverns to purchase a sweatshirt from the gift shop.
It was day number five without Frontier internet service.
When I placed my item on the counter, the cashier pointed to an often-used sign – CASH ONLY.
For the 178th time that day, the cashier was getting ready to explain the internet outage, but I stopped her.
“No need to explain,” I said.
“I have Frontier too. Not by choice, of course.”
She laughed and was happy that someone could share in her frustration and misery.
“What can we do?” the cashier asked me.
“Nothing. Frontier holds the monopoly.”
Hampshire County is in the midst of the top tourist weeks of the year with Farm Crawl, the Hampshire County Fair and the Peach Festival. Many small businesses depend heavily on these weeks. Outsiders traveling to the county with credit cards in hand are met with a shocking response. Sorry, we only accept cash. Truth be told, many city slickers don’t travel with rubber bands of rolled up greenbacks while on vacation. During my mini-vacation last week, I was fortunate enough to forecast the Frontier outage and withdrew cash from the ATM beforehand.
What can we do locally?
I’m not sure. Promises of high-speed internet have been ongoing for years but progress has remained slower than ... Frontier. o
Project Development and Sports Editor
