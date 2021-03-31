The Bobcat girls scored early and often in a 36-13 defeat of rival Romney on Monday night. The Capon Bridge defense was stingy in the 1st half, coughing up just 2 points, to grab a 19-point lead at the half, 21-2.
Jaleigh Dixon and Addyson Brill both finished with 10-points to lead the cat offense. Ava Call scored 8 points and Kora McBride finished with 4. Della Knight and Alexis Dockery both tossed in 2.
The win improved the Bobcat record to 5-0 on the season, while the Pioneers drop to 3-4.
RMS was led by Annie Keckley with 5 points and Colleen Hott with 4. Madi See and Natalie Sions each chipped in 2.
In the B-game, it was all Black and Orange as Capon Bridge won 28-11. Jocelyn Slonaker and Haleigh Holiday led The Bridge scoring 11-points each. Julean Dixon scored 4 and Evelette Lease had 2.
The Pioneers were led by Madynn Frye scoring 4 points, Olivia Blaylock and Addison Spencer finished with 2.
