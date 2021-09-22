MORGANTOWN - Oklahoma State’s Jaylen Warren (offensive and newcomer) and Jason Taylor II (special teams) were joined by West Virginia’s Jared Bartlett (defense) as Big 12 football players of the week. It marked the 1st weekly award for all 3 recipients.
Bartlett had a season-high 5 tackles, including a game-high and career-high 3 sacks in the Mountaineers’ 27-21 win over No. 15 Virginia Tech.
He also forced and recovered a fumble, and had a quarterback hurry. The 3 sacks were the most by a WVU player since Darius Stills at Baylor on October 31, 2019.
Bartlett’s 5 tackles tied his career-high set against Kansas State in 2020. His tackles for loss (3) and sacks (3) set career-highs. The 6 sacks by WVU in the game also marked a season-high and were the most since registering 6 against Baylor in 2020.
Making his 1st start as a Cowboy, Warren carried the ball 32 times for 218 yards and 2 touchdowns in OSU’s 21-20 win at Boise State. His totals for carries and rushing yards were both career highs and both numbers marked the most for a player in any game involving a Big 12 team this season.
Warren broke free for a 75-yard touchdown run in the 1st quarter. It was OSU’s longest rushing play since Chuba Hubbard scored on a 92-yard rush against TCU in 2019, and tied for the second-longest play from scrimmage in the Big 12 this season.
It was the 2nd-longest of Warren’s career and also marked his 4th consecutive game with a rushing touchdown. The senior had 150 rushing yards at halftime, the most for a Cowboy in a half since Hubbard rushed for 192 in the 2nd half against TCU in 2019.
With OSU leading 21-20 and only 2:09 remaining in the game, Taylor blocked a 36-yard Boise State field goal attempt to preserve the 1-point win for the Cowboys.
Prior to the block, BSU kicker Jonah Dalmas had missed only 1 field goal attempt in his career. It was OSU’s 2nd blocked kick of the season and its 27th since 2013, ranking as the second-most in the FBS during that time frame.
Taylor also contributed with 4 total tackles, including 3 solo stops, and added a quarterback hurry. It was the latest in a long line of game-changing plays for Taylor, who also has an onside kick return for a touchdown and fumble return for a touchdown in his career. ο
