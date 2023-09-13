SUNRISE SUMMIT – Inclement weather was a major influencer on Friday night as lightning delayed the start of the game and lightning ended the game early. In between lightning strikes at Rannells Field was a soggy football game, a game that Hedgesville (2-1) squeezed out a 28-7 win over Hampshire (1-2).
Although the Trojans had many opportunities slip through their hands, the game against the Eagles was a significant improvement on the 61-8 loss at Mumaw Stadium last season.
Was the loss a moral victory?
“To be able to play as well as we did this year versus how it was pretty much one-sided last year, it was definitely a moral victory for us,” said Rule.
“But as I said the last four years, moral victories have to come with a W.”
Offensive struggles
Hampshire recovered an onside kick to start the game and capitalized on a fake punt a few possessions later to propel the offense down the field. The drive was capped off with a Vinnie Greear 14-yard receiving touchdown for an early 7-0 advantage late in the first quarter. From that point forward, the offense sputtered as the Eagles scored 28 unanswered points while holding Hampshire scoreless.
The Trojans tallied 43 yards of offense in four quarters. On the ground Hampshire had 16 rushes for 23 yards and in the air QB Landon Eversole completed 6 passes on 27 attempts.
Was weather the reason for the lack of production?
“Both teams had to weather the elements,” said Rule.
“I think we have to get a lot tougher at practice as far as our scout guys blitzing A and B gaps, and not stopping just when an offensive lineman touches them. We have got to move our feet because teams are going to pin their ears back and they are going to continue blitzing A and B gaps, and our offensive lineman have to do a better job of stopping those fronts and do a better job of protecting our quarterback.”
Game changing plays
Hedgesville scored their first touchdown of the day in the second quarter with a Jake Young rushing touchdown from the 1-yard line. Hampshire stuffed the two point conversion and the score remained 7-6 when the Trojan Marching Band took the field at intermission. Credit Hampshire’s defense for playing extremely physical and keeping the Eagle offense grounded for most of the game, allowing 249 yards of offense (142 rushing, 107 passing).
“Defensively, we didn’t ask our guys to read anything, I made the defensive calls and they checked with me, and they hit it,” said Rule about his hard-hitting defensive bunch.
“The D-line and linebackers filled their gaps, and we got more physical because we were getting downhill and getting to areas instead of sitting back and reading things and letting everything come to us.”
The 1-point margin remained until the one minute mark of the third quarter when Eagle QB Dalton Harper connected with Gavin Young on a 4-yard reception for a touchdown.
Hedgesville’s Ein Wolfe hauled in a 3-yard pass on the two point conversion to give the Eagles a 14-7 lead.
Hampshire’s next possession started at the Hedgesville 49-yard line after a failed onside kick. On first and 10, heavy pressure caused an errant throw by Landon Eversole that was intercepted by Jake Young and returned to the HHS 1-yard line.
On the very next play, Dalton Harper hit pay dirt to give Hedgesville a 20-7 advantage entering the fourth quarter.
The Eagles rolled the dice again with an onside kick and this time they recovered it at the 50 yard line.
“They scored, got that onside kick and scored again, and that kind of took the wind out of our sails,” said Rule.
Eight plays later, Dalton Harper hit Karl Williams for a 15 yard receiving touchdown giving the Eagles a lead 28-7 after a successful two point conversion. The Trojans had two more bites at the apple, but neither possession had any traction. With 2:20 left in the game, a few flashes of lightning ended the contest. The Trojans wasted precious opportunities with too many yellow flags, 13 for 94 yards. That figure does not include penalties that were offsetting.
“We have to be more disciplined,” said Rule. “We weren’t lined up correctly and guys weren’t getting set. Those are very small penalties that we can correct in practice. That was a huge issue as far as what I saw from our wide receivers, not sprinting out to their spots, and not being set when would we shift to different formations. Those were minuscule in my eyes.”
Overall coach Rule thought it was a hard fought game and wished the Trojans would’ve came away with a win but believes this game can propel the team forward in some winnable upcoming games including Grafton (0-3) this Friday.
JV Results
The Trojan JV team (1-2) had a pair of games last week and came away with a win over Petersburg 14-12 and loss to East Hardy 26-16. The JV squad is at Keyser on Monday, Sept. 18 with kickoff at 6 p.m. o
Going to the Game
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Grafton
Grafton
Mascot: Bearcats
Class: AA
Enrollment: 652
2023 record: 0-3
Lost to Philip Barbour 56-27
Lost to East Fairmont 56-14
Lost to Lincoln 69-14
All-time record: 509-555-42
.479 win percentage
All-time vs HHS:2-1
