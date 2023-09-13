Caleb Vandevander

Trojan CB Caleb Vandevander goes after a loose ball after slipping through the fingers of Eagle WR Gavin Young. 

 Nick Carroll, Review Staff

SUNRISE SUMMIT – Inclement weather was a major influencer on Friday night as lightning delayed the start of the game and lightning ended the game early. In between lightning strikes at Rannells Field was a soggy football game, a game that Hedgesville (2-1) squeezed out a 28-7 win over Hampshire (1-2). 

Although the Trojans had many opportunities slip through their hands, the game against the Eagles was a significant improvement on the 61-8 loss at Mumaw Stadium last season.

