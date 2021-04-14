Hampshire sweeps Mineral County, flattening the Falcons 60-41
SUNRISE SUMMIT – Hampshire extended its winning streak to 8 games on Monday evening with a thorough thumping of Frankfort 60-41, to wrap up the regular season with an impressive overall record of 11-4.
The Trojan defense was once again the star of the hardwood as HHS shut down any threat from Frankfort, holding the Falcons to just 14 points in the 1st half.
“We take pride in being 1 of only 4 teams in AAA to hold teams to under 50 points,” said coach Danny Alkire. “I can’t ask for anything more.”
Trevor Sardo was the top scorer for the Trojans with 14 points, while Mikhi Anderson, Alex Hott and Carter Smith each finished with 9 against the Falcons.
Brock Robinette was the top scorer for Frankfort with 10 points while Jake Clark and Bryceton Daubenmire each finished with 9.
For the 2nd time this season, the Trojans imposed their will on the kids from Short Gap, winning 50/50 balls and out-hustling the opposition for rebounds in the paint.
“It’s been 3 years of preaching it and they understand what it takes to win games,” said Alkire. “The last defensive play is the 1st offensive play. Good defense creates good offense.”
The lopsided victory on Monday night sealed the regular season for Hampshire and Coach Alkire had a moment to reflect on the big win over local rivals.
“There are so many firsts. Beating Frankfort at Frankfort. Beating Keyser at Keyser. Sweeping Mineral County. We ended the season on an 8-game winning streak, which was the total number of games we won last year, but our team is really coming together right now.”
The Trojans await their sectional seed, and should be a lock for home court advantage throughout sectionals.
Because the cloud of Covid continues to threaten the season, Hampshire decided to cancel the remainder of their regular season games to limit the risk of exposure and prevent them from being quarantined.
“I sent out a text today to the parents and kids,” explained Alkire. “It was a long hard decision, but the thing is, I don’t want to take games away from them, but the fact is, if we go play Wednesday and Thursday and we are exposed, our season is over. These kids have worked too hard to get to this point and I don’t want them to come up short on something we can’t control.”
The sectional seeds will be announced when available via the Hampshire Review. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.