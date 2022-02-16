SUNRISE SUMMIT – Zack Hill fought, Jenson Fields scored and Easton Shanholtz attacked the rack, but yet it wasn’t enough to overcome the chemistry of Berkeley Springs (12-4) as the Indians won a pivotal sectional game 55-51 on Friday night. With the win, the Indians are in prime position to earn the top seed in sectional playoffs coming up in 2 weeks.
Pregame
Emotions were running high on Friday night as a trio of seniors were recognized with gift bags and flowers prior to tipoff. Zack Hill, Alex Hott and Colin Hott, all former students at Augusta Elementary received a standing ovation for their commitment to the basketball program as all 3 found their way to the starting lineup.
1st half
The Indians won the tipoff, however, Easton Shanholtz flexed his scoring ability early and often, scoring Hampshire’s 1st 6 points to give the Trojans a 6-2 lead.
Shanholtz finished the game with 19-points to lead all scorers, however, the Indians climbed their way out of the 4-point deficit and took the lead 7-6 at the 2:45 mark and never trailed the remainder of the game.
Hampshire struggled guarding the perimeter in the 1st half as Berkeley Springs drained 7 3-pointers from downtown.
“We talked about it, we preach about it, but they are good ball players,” said coach Danny Alkire about the Indians.
One of the most intense moments of the game happened just before intermission. Leading 31-20 with 30 seconds left in the half, Shawn Lord of Berkeley Springs drove to the basket and was fouled by a trio of Trojans with Ashton Haslacker receiving the brunt end of the foul. Haslacker hit the floor hard and injured his ankle, which kept him sidelined for the remainder of the game.
Halftime
The Indians led 32-20 at intermission and while the players rested in the locker room, students from HHS and BSHS had a competition on the hardwood. A Berkeley Springs student came onto the floor and showed off her flipping ability as she showcased her leaping abilities.
Not to be outdone, the best flipper in the county, Trojan cheerleader Abby Hall, made a response that sent that crowd into a frenzy. Hall won the “flip off” as she revolved up and down the gymnasium floor, which outdid her competitor from Morgan County.
2nd half
The energy in the gym was at fever pitch as Hampshire returned to the floor and fought back.
Every possession mattered and the Trojans made the most it led by senior Zack Hill who flexed his dominance in the paint.
“Me and Alex Hott told the guys at halftime. let’s go be the better team, and we needed to come out with a bang,” said Hill.
The Trojans held BSHS to just 7 points in the 3rd quarter to trim the Indian lead down to 4 points 39-35. Unfortunately, the Trojans could not overcome that deficit as each team tallied 16 points in the final 8 minutes.
“I’m proud of our guys,” said Hill after the loss.
“I look forward to seeing them again in sectionals.”
Scoring for Hampshire: Easton Shanholtz 19, Jenson Fields 9, Zack Hill 9, Alex Hott 6, Jordan Gray 3, Canyon Nichols 3, Mason Hott 2.
Scoring for Berkeley Springs: Tymir Ross 19, Gavin Barkley 18, Trevor Osborn 9, Shawn Lord 5, Dakota Hamrick 4.
Next up for Hampshire (9-8) is a sectional home game tonight against Trinity with tipoff at 7 p.m. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.