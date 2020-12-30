As we head down the home stretch of the Christmas Festival of Lights, response continues to be terrific. We’ve had over 6,500 cars pass through Afton and Pauline Malick Central Hampshire Park to see the displays. If you haven’t been there, or if you’d like one last look before the lights go out for another year, you have until January 1 to see them.
Through the generosity of the Hampshire County Commission, the HCP&R Board, and many businesses and individuals throughout the area, the Festival has exploded over the past seven years. We have grown from 24 light displays in 2013 to 225 displays this year. New features for 2020 include a four-foot extension to our giant Christmas tree in the field above the amphitheater, making it a 22-footer this year, and several large displays to ring the interior of the park.
Also, don't forget about our great musical display. When you enter the park, simply tune your car or truck radio to 106.5 FM and then watch our musical display flash to the beat of some of your favorite Christmas tunes, which will be playing through your radio.
The Festival is open every day from 5:30 until 10:00 pm. And the best part is that you can enjoy the lights from the warmth and comfort of your own vehicle free of charge. Mark your calendars right now so you don’t miss this special Christmas tradition.
Pavilion and Park Reservations
On Monday, January 4, HCP&R will begin taking pavilion and park reservations for the 2021 season. The rental season extends from April 15 through October 15. Before and after those dates, running water will not be available in any of our parks.
Pavilions for picnics, family reunions, or any other outdoor gathering may be rented at either Hampshire Park or Afton and Pauline Malick Central Hampshire Park. Prices for the entire day run from $35 to $45, depending on the size of the pavilion rented. You may also rent the amphitheater at Central Hampshire for only $55 per day.
If you have a larger gathering, you may want to rent an entire park, either at Green Spring Park ($40 to $95, depending on facilities desired) or Camp Walker ($75 for the whole park the entire day, including the disc golf course). All our parks now have electric outlets, running water, and restroom facilities.
To rent a pavilion or park, or just to get more information, call the HCP&R office any weekday between 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. at (304) 822-7300. We will also accept reservations via our email at hampshirecoparks@hotmail.com. Don’t forget to get your reservations in early so you don’t miss out on that special place for your picnic or outing.
Skiing/Tubing Trip to Canaan Valley Resort
Hampshire County Parks and Recreation will sponsor a skiing/tubing trip to Canaan Valley Resort in Davis, WV, on Monday, January 18, 2021, which is Martin Luther King Day. The slopes are open for skiing from 9:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., and tubing times are as follows: Session A is from 9:00 until 11:00 a.m.; Session B is from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.; Session C is from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m.
The special group rate for the day is as follows: Lift Ticket Only- $20; Lift Ticket Plus Ski Rental- $30; Lift Ticket Plus Snowboard Rental- $40; Tubing (All Sessions)- $8. In order to get the group rate, just tell the clerk at the ticket window that you are with the Hampshire County Parks and Recreation group. Don’t miss this opportunity to hit the slopes with your friends while enjoying a great rate.
New Conference Center at Hampshire Park
Work is progressing nicely on the new Conference Center at Hampshire Park. L&T Electric and D&D Plumbing have completed their preliminary work, and Blue Ridge Concrete Services poured and finished the concrete on the front porch and the interior of the building. Mark Roomsburg from RoomsburgHomes, LLC, completed the framing, and Dave Watts finished the preliminary work on the HVAC system. Thomas Lear from Mountaineer Insulation installed the insulation in the walls and the ceiling, and Dan Sweitzer from 3 D’s Drywall put up the drywall and is in the process of finishing it.
The 6,600-square-foot Conference Center will be heated and air conditioned for year-round use and will be available for a variety of functions, including:
Thanks go out to the Deacon Board at Romney First Baptist Church for their $500 donation toward expenses for the Conference Center. If you have questions about the project, or if you are interested in contributing to it, call HCP&R at (304) 822-7300, or email us at hampshirecoparks@hotmail.com
