BAKER – East Hardy Little League will host the West Virginia District 6 Area 2 Senior League Tournament at the East Hardy High School baseball field July 6-10.
Senior League All-Star teams from East Hardy, Moorefield, Grant County, Hampshire County and Keyser will compete in a double elimination tournament.
Two teams will advance to the District Tournament to be held in Hedgesville, July 17-20.
Expect to see a lot of exciting baseball played under the lights at East Hardy field at Baker. The concession stand will be open, so plan to bring the family and spend the evening at one of these games. Hampshire County will play the winner of Keyser - Grant on July 7 at 5 p.m. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.