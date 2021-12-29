How the stories we watched in 2021 worked out
At the beginning of the year, the Review looked at some Hampshire athletes, teams and achievements, wondering how they might fare in 2021.
Well, the threat of Covid-19 caused seasons to be halted, delayed and shortened, however, unlike 2020, all sports were able to participate, albeit in an altered fashion.
Here are the answers to the 5 sports questions we asked on Jan. 6.
With the new 4-class basketball system in place, can the boys basketball team win their new sectional?
Yes, yes and yes. The Trojan cagers locked up home court advantage for the sectional playoffs after posting a regular season record of 11-4. Hosting games on Sunrise Summit proved to be pivotal once the playoffs arrived.
First, Hampshire knocked off Keyser 59-38 in the semifinal round, then went on to beat Trinity 64-54 in the sectional championship game. This was the 1st sectional title for the Trojans since 2015. Hampshire went on to defeat North Marion 52-41 in the Region 1 championship to earn a berth to states. To read more about the Trojans epic run to Charleston, check out page A1.
Who will be the 1st Trojan athlete to win an event on the new track?
This question is still unanswered as the track was not finished in time for the spring sports season.
On August 14, 2021, an official ribbon cutting ceremony happened at Rannells Field to denote the completion of the rubberized track and turf field.
However, with the track now completed, this question will be answered in a few short months.
“As long as Covid doesn’t interrupt, we will be scheduling at least 1 home meet,” confirmed athletic director Trey Stewart.
In addition to the Trojans taking the track for the 1st time, the Romney Pioneers plan to host a meet as well at Rannells Field.
“We will have at least 1 meet on the new track and maybe 2,” said RMS athletic director Chad VanMeter.
Are sports in WVSDB’s future?
The Lions and Raiders, (now called the Bears), only competed in 1 sanctioned event in the year 2021: a girls basketball game against Union earlier this month.
The Bears played hard but lost 40-25. Nevertheless, the girls basketball team is scheduled to play 2 home games in 2022 in mid-January. The basketball game marked the 1st competition played since a goalball game on March 5, 2020.
In addition to girls basketball, there is hope that more sports return to campus. At the board meeting earlier this month, Kristie Mills and Glen Pickard were approved to be goalball coaches.
“We have a rather small population of youngsters in both the deaf and the blind schools. We have 4 girls and 2 boys in grades 9-12, and 5 girls and 4 boys in grades 6-8th,” said temporary superintendent Patricia Homberg in late March.
Homberg reported WVSDB’s enrollment at 94 – 51 residential and 43 day students. Of those, 58 are enrolled in the School for the Blind and 36 in the School for the Deaf.
Before the pandemic, enrollment hovered around 110 students. The low number of students enrolled in grades 7-12 is alarming. With numbers that low, the livelihood of team sports (especially those requiring 5 or more players) will remain in jeopardy.
“Because of Covid, we didn’t really have any athletic programs,” Homberg stated.
In April, the WVDE conducted “the most thorough investigation” ever done of the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind turned up a litany of problems plaguing the 150-year-old institution.
The 44-page outline of the state’s late-April review found failings in nearly every area of the operation, from leadership to instruction to residential care and financial compliance. The complete overhaul at WVSDB is yet to be seen, but at least athletics appears to be making a slight comeback, even with a skeleton schedule.
Can the Trojan baseball squad knock off Jefferson and win sectionals?
Hampshire had a wonky baseball season as spring sports were pushed back significantly. Competitions began on April 12, however, many winter sports were still underway when spring sports opened. Wrestlers who made states competed in Huntington on April 23 and 24 and members of the boys basketball team didn’t wrap up their season until May 7.
The success of winter sports and the gross overlap of seasons impacted the Trojans on the diamond.
Hampshire played the vast majority of their regular season without a full roster available. The Trojans finished the regular season with a 9-12 record then lost to Washington and Jefferson in postseason play.
Will a vaccine be required to play sports?
The short answer is no. However, after the vaccine became widely available for teenagers this summer, the WVSSAC implemented different rules for vaccinated student-athletes compared to unvaccinated participants. Assistant WVSSAC executive director Wayne Ryan said that vaccinations were the key to preventing student-athletes from quarantining.
At the rules clinic held in Huntington in July, Ryan explained the changes in policy.
“If you’re vaccinated, you won’t have to be quarantined, and your athletes may not have to miss playing time like they would if they weren’t vaccinated,” said Ryan.
Another change announced this summer by the WVSSAC was the impact of canceled games. If a school canceled a game because of Covid, and the opposing school didn’t find an alternate opponent or schedule a make-up date, the school that cancels will be forced to forfeit, which was supposed to create a theoretical advantage for teams with highly vaccinated rosters.
The HHS football squad did not escape the 2021 campaign without a cancelation from Covid. An outbreak occurred during week 10 of the season which forced Hampshire to cancel the game against Washington.
