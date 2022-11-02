Every August, I attend my most despised event on the annual sports calendar – picture day.
Simply put, I hate picture day. My fingers trembled just typing the words “picture day.”
It’s tedious. It’s time consuming. It’s chaos. It’s exhausting.
This year I snapped over 500 pictures ranging from team photos to headshots while gathering the accurate names and spellings of each student athlete. (Is it, Hailey, Hailee, Haleigh, Haley, Haylee, Hayleigh, Hayley or Haylie?)
When there are brief minutes of down time, I chitchat with the players about their personal and team goals for the upcoming year.
These conversations are typically “off the record” to inspire honest dialog.
After a player reveals their individual goals, my reply hinges on whether or not the goal is realistic and attainable.
There is a common thread amongst the kids that set personal goals; they tend to stay focused on their goal, which helps motivate them to work at achieving their goal.
Here are a few kids that shared their individual goals with me this fall.
Hailee Jenkins, Soccer
Goal: 8 shutouts
Truth be told, Jenkins didn’t wait for August to set her goals. Last spring I was sitting in the softball dugout and Jenkins asked me a question. “Hey Nick, who holds the record for most shutouts in a single season?”
I didn’t have the answer off the top of my head, so I told Hailee to give me a week to investigate. I inquired former Trojan coaches and researched stats on MaxPreps.
“If you get 8 shutouts, you will hold the record,” I replied the following week.
Fast forward to this fall. After each game I attended, Hailee would give me the update on her goal.
For games I didn’t attend, Hailee sent messages to keep me updated,
“Washington shut out” after HHS tied Washington
“5!!” after HHS beat Petersburg 6-0
“6! 2 more to go” after HHS defeated Musselman 1-0
“Another one” when HHS tied Hedgesville 0-0
On Sept. 29, I was in attendance when Hampshire beat Martinsburg 1-0.
“Nick, that’s 8!” bellowed Jenkins when the horn sounded at the end of the game.
Jenkins set a specific individual goal and never lost focus. A goal set is a goal met.
She wasn’t the only kid this fall to reach their target.
Jordan Gray, Soccer
Goal: 5 header goals
Hampshire’s big athletic midfielder Jordan Gray has a significant size advantage over most players on the pitch. Gray’s height and vertical jumping capabilities inspired him to use his head this season.
After the Trojan boys won the Coldwell Banker Classic this summer, Gray stated his personal goal – score 5 goals using his head.
Just like Jenkins, Gray kept me abreast of his progress.
On a Tuesday night in early October, Gray reaffirmed his headbanging talents by scoring his 5th header of the year to help HHS beat Frankfort 4-1.
Gray didn’t keep his personal goal a secret and after his header hit the nylon, Gray found me on the sidelines and proudly held up 5 fingers.
“That’s 5! That’s 5, Nick!” said Gray’s teammate Isaiah Hott.
Once again, a goal set is a goal met.
Dom Strawn, Soccer
Goal: Most goals in a season
As a sophomore in 2020, “Double Down” Dom saw his older brother, Andrew “The Snake” Strawn score 18 goals to set the HHS record for most goals in a season.
One day in July, I was walking Lady Pooch on the Paul Clovis Trail when I spotted Dom by himself on Rannells Field taking shot after shot after shot after shot.
It didn’t matter to Dom that nobody was there to shag balls, he wasn’t going to let a minor inconvenience deter his pursuit.
His solo shot sessions paid dividends, as evidenced in Hampshire’s 3-0 win over Jefferson in the last game of the regular season.
At the 26-minute mark of the 1st half, the Trojans earned a direct kick from just outside the 18.
I recalled watching Dom take this exact shot, over and over and over, aiming just inside the crossbar on the opposite side of the box.
Strawn gave HHS a 1-0 lead as he executed the free kick to perfection, drilling the bottom left corner and out of reach of the Jefferson keeper.
Strawn added another goal later in the game to set the record at 20 for the regular season, 21 overall including playoffs.
Dom was just like Jordan and Hailee (albeit quieter), a goal set is a goal met.
Bryson Richardson, Football
Goal: Most FG’s in a season
Most field goals in a season
The sophomore placekicker on the Trojan football squad told me at picture day he wanted to set the record for most field goals in a season.
Unfortunately, there are no official record books for anything football related, therefore, it is hard to set a goal with intentions of breaking a record.
Without knowing the exact amount needed, we agreed that making 8 field goals would be difficult, yet attainable.
Trailing Washington 35-0 in the 4th quarter, Richardson erased the goose egg on the scoreboard and split the uprights to score Hampshire’s only 3 points of the game.
Richardson has been deadly accurate and reliable successfully converting on all 8 of his attempts through 9 games.
Richardson accomplished his goal by using a tried and true formula, setting a realistic and specific goal, then putting in extra work outside of practice to get better.
This past summer Richardson attended the WV Specialist Combine to improve his craft and receive instruction from kicking expert Coach Matt McCullough.
“He really impressed me with his performance,” said McCullough.
“He’s always looking for ways to improve. Going 100% on FG’s is quite an impressive feat, especially given that he’s only a sophomore.”
Richardson is 8-for-8 this fall with 1 more game to add to his total.
Once again, a goal set, is a goal met. o
