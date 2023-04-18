Hampshire scores 36 runs; sweeps Martinsburg

SUNRISE SUMMIT – The Trojans remained winless after 11 games, but things changed last week when Hampshire played Martinsburg and won both legs of the doubleheader. Hampshire played a total of five games in the past seven days, winning two and losing three to make their record (2-14) on the season.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.