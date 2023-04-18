Hampshire scores 36 runs; sweeps Martinsburg
SUNRISE SUMMIT – The Trojans remained winless after 11 games, but things changed last week when Hampshire played Martinsburg and won both legs of the doubleheader. Hampshire played a total of five games in the past seven days, winning two and losing three to make their record (2-14) on the season.
HHS 12 Martinsburg 4
Temperatures were perfect last Tuesday and so was the atmosphere on Sunrise Summit as the Trojans picked up their first win of the season thanks to an offensive explosion.
Hampshire grabbed a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning when Isis Shauf scored on a passed ball.
Martinsburg responded with 3 runs in the top of the second to give the Bulldogs a lead 3-1.
The Trojans fought back in the bottom of the third when Ava Call smacked a double to center field scoring Molly McVicker.
Dakota Strawderman picked up 2 RBI when she smacked a double to center field that scored Shauf and Call.
Destiny Skipper stepped to the plate and hit a ground ball to center field to score Strawderman, giving HHS a 5-3 lead.
“It took us a little bit, but once our kids got the sticks rolling we are capable of having big innings,” said coach Kevin Combs.
Hampshire added more runs in the bottom of the fourth when Ava Call tattooed a triple to left field scoring McVicker and Shauf.
While standing on third, Call scored on a passed ball to give Hampshire an 8-3 edge.
Martinsburg pushed one run across the plate in the top of the fifth to trim the lead down to 4, 8-4.
Hampshire responded once again when Skipper hit a single to score Mary Orndorff 9-4.
Fresh off her trip from Europe, Hailee Jenkins put the bat on the ball and hit a double to center field to score Skipper.
McVicker earned a RBI when she grounded out to third base and scored Jenkins to give HHS an 11-4 lead.
The final run of the game came from the bat of Ava Call when she doubled on a line drive to left field scoring Shauf to make it 12-4.
West Virginia rules state if a team is winning by 8 runs after five innings, the game is concluded.
“Man it’s important to the kids,” said Combs after winning game one against Martinsburg.
“After that first game I was pretty excited and I just kept telling them, let’s get the second one too.”
Coach Combs admitted that the first win is always the toughest, but now that the Trojans put a slash in the win column, he believes the momentum will carry forward.
“Varsity wins are hard to come by,” said Combs.
HHS 26 Martinsburg 11
In the second game of the doubleheader, the Bulldogs jumped out to a 3-0 lead after the top of the first inning. No worries for Hampshire as they responded with 10 runs in the bottom of the first.
Martinsburg battled back with 4 runs in the top of the second to make it 10-7, but once again, Hampshire responded, this time with 8 runs.
Martinsburg added 1 run in the third and 3 more in the fourth, however, the Trojans managed to score 8 additional runs in the third and fourth innings to wrap up the game 26-11.
The 15 run advantage ended the game after four innings of play.
“They put the time and effort in and it’s great to see them get a couple wins,” said Combs.
The highlight of the game came in the second inning.
Destiny Skipper was at the plate with the game tied 3-3.
With the count 1-1, Skipper smoked a ball over the center field fence for a 3-run homer, marking the first bomb of her career.
“The pitch was right between my belly button,” explained Skipper.
“I like the ones where I can just swing and go.”
Skipper mentioned that she felt like she was ready to hit a home run today, and her confidence at the plate translated into success.
“She was tickled to death,” said Combs after Skipper’s homer.
Statistically for Hampshire Mary Orndorff and Olivia Baxter led the team with 2 hits each. Hailee Jenkins, Ava Call, Molly McVicker, Isis Shauf, Reagan Rowzee and Destiny Skipper all finished with 1 hit each.
With all the kids finally available, coach Combs believes his lineup will start to produce more runs with more consistency.
“Now that we have all the kids back, we can go ahead from here on out,” said Combs.
“I told the kids to enjoy the two wins tonight but get back to work tomorrow.”
Pendleton 17 HHS 9
Hampshire out hit Pendleton 14-10 but came up short on the scoreboard by eight runs.
Jenkins, Call, McVicker, Shauf, Baxter and Skipper all finished with 2 hits each. Pendleton took advantage of three Trojan errors and swiped 6 bases.
Pendleton 12 HHS 6
Hampshire scored 4 runs in the top of the first but Pendleton responded immediately in the bottom half of the frame to tie the game 4-4. The Trojans only managed two more runs the rest of the game, 1 in the fifth and 1 in the seventh while Pendleton added 8.
Pendleton out hit Hampshire 11-7, but four HHS errors proved costly while the Wildcats played mistake free softball.
Ava Call led HHS with 3 hits in four at-bats, with 1 RBI and 1 run.
Hailee Jenkins, Mary Orndorff, Dakota Strawderman and Isis Shauf each added 1 hit.
Washington 15 HHS 7
The Hampshire offense continued to stay hot Monday night as the Trojans scored 7 runs on 10 hits. Washington only managed 1 more hit than Hampshire, 11, as the Patriots won 15-7.
Senior Isis Shauf went 4-for-4 at the plate with 3 RBI and scoring 2 runs.
Senior Reagan Rowzee had a single and a double, 1 RBI and 1 run.
Call, Strawderman, Skipper and Jenkins each added 1 hit each. o
