Oklahoma State game information

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Big 12 Conference has announced that WVU's Saturday, Nov. 6, Big 12 Conference game against Oklahoma State at WVU's Milan Puskar Stadium, will be televised on ESPN at 3:30 p.m. ET.
The Oklahoma State game will be Military Appreciation Day, presented by GoMart, and Mountaineer legend and College Football Hall of Famer Major Harris will have his No. 9 number retired during an on-field presentation.
2021 Milan Puskar Stadium Updates
As the stadium will return to normal operations, including pregame tailgating and the complete game-day experience, WVU strongly encourages all fans to be vaccinated. A COVID-19 vaccination is the single-most important and successful tool to protect fans from the virus and its many variants. Increased vaccination rates, coupled with proven preventative measures such as masks, physical distancing, self-symptom monitoring, COVID-19 testing and good personal hygiene (e.g. handwashing and hand sanitizer), are the proven tools fans can use to fight COVID-19 and the spread of the disease to others.
The University is following CDC and Monongalia County Health Department guidelines, which do outline additional protection measures in light of the Delta variant. The CDC, the Monongalia County Health Department and the University recommend that fully vaccinated people and unvaccinated individuals wear a mask in public indoor settings, particularly in crowded areas. Those not fully vaccinated are also encouraged to wear a mask outdoors, including in the parking lots and in the stadium.
All fans should self-evaluate prior to game day or before arriving at the stadium. Fans who might be sick or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should stay home and contact a physician.
The athletics department, in conjunction with local, state and University officials will continue monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and make changes to the stadium protocols, if needed, based on current health conditions.
With the return to 100% capacity, the following pregame schedule will be in effect. The parking lots will open at 7 a.m. with tailgating permitted. Football's new Hall of Traditions will open to the public three hours before game time and close 30 minutes prior to kickoff. The Mountaineer Mantrip will take place approximately 2 hours and 20 min before game time. The Chick-fil-A Kids Zone will take place in the Caperton Indoor Practice Facility, opening 2.5 hours prior to kickoff and closes 30 minutes before kickoff.
WVU's Clear Bag Policy remains in effect, and the athletics department invites and encourages fans to visit WVUsports.com/clearbag for more information, to view pictures of permissible and non-permissible items and to obtain answers to frequently asked questions about the clear bag policy.
Fans are asked to reduce what they bring to the stadium to minimize contact points and bag searches. When security personnel check bags at the gate, they will not be divesting the bags – each fan will be responsible for showing the contents of his/her individual bag. This includes fans removing all items from their bag for inspection as needed. For quicker entry, do not bring bags inside the stadium.
Tailgate Guys will continue as an area outside the north gate to include all-inclusive tent and tailgate setups for each home game. Fans will be able to rent spaces and will arrive to a turn-key tailgate tent.
The following gates are ADA accessible: Northwest, North, Northeast, Southeast and Southwest.
Two ADA Golf Cart shuttles (not wheelchair accessible) are available, the Gold Shuttle and the Blue Shuttle will run concurrently to link all corners of the stadium and the perimeter of the Blue Lot. Guests are picked up on a first-come, first-serve basis, with potential wait times. The shuttles will run two hours prior to kickoff until the middle of the first quarter. The shuttles will run at the beginning of the fourth quarter until approximately one hour after the game. Please note, due to heavy pedestrian traffic, wait times may vary.
ADA shuttles will provide drop off services to the Southeast and Southwest gates.
Smoking is still only permitted in designated smoking areas located at various gates. In some locations, these areas will not be available until after kickoff.
Tickets
This week on Saturday, Nov. 6, Oklahoma State comes to Morgantown. This week's game will be Military Appreciation Day, presented by GoMart, and Mountaineer legend and College Football Hall of Famer Major Harris will have his No. 9 retired during an on-field presentation at the end of the first quarter.
Fans are encouraged to get to their seats early for a flyover Saturday at approximately 3:25 p.m. Saturday.
WVU Athletics will be honoring current West Virginia University student veterans and all veterans in attendance during a media timeout in the second quarter.
Fans are encouraged to post pictures of friends or family in uniform with the hashtag #WVUGAME to be shown on the videoboard throughout the game.
Tickets are available for the remaining two home games this Saturday vs. No. 15 Oklahoma State and on Nov. 20 vs. Texas. Tickets for the final two home games of the season can be purchased at WVUGAME.com or by calling 1-800-WVU GAME.
Tickets are available at WVUGAME.com or 1-800-WVU GAME. Fans with mobile tickets are encouraged to download their ticket to their mobile wallet prior to arriving at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Will call opens at the stadium North Gate ticket office at 1:30 p.m.
All tickets for entry will be scanned with digital scanners at each gate. Please have your ticket out and ready to be scanned, with the bar-code facing out. Fans are encouraged to avoid entering the stadium at the last minute to ensure that they are in their seats by kickoff.
Tickets for WVU students will be issued on a game-by-game basis to students who register at WVUGAME.com and print out a ticket no earlier than six days before game day. There is no charge for student tickets, and students must show either their paper ticket or their ticket on a mobile device, as well as a valid WVU student ID for entrance. No student tickets will be available at the stadium.
Students using their mobile devices are encouraged to save their student tickets as a screenshot to ensure access at the gate.
A reminder: all persons regardless of age require a ticket for admittance to WVU football games.
Parking
Vehicular traffic does not have access to Med Center Drive, the road directly in front of Milan Puskar Stadium. Med Center Drive will be open only to Blue Lot permit holders.
Blue Lot vehicle permit holders will have unrestricted parking (ability to choose parking space) up to four (4) hours prior to game time. Restricted parking (parking spaces assigned by attendants) will be implemented, as necessary, and determined on game day following four (4) hours prior to game time and continuing as needed until conclusion of the game.
All ADA spaces in the Blue Lot are self-accommodating. There will be NO shuttle from the Blue Lot to any gate. The ADA shuttle will continue from the Brown Lot and the Coliseum to the Southeast gate and Southwest gate.
Blue Lot general RV parking lot E (including front row), C2, C6, C8, (except 19 8:00 p.m.) C10 and Spaces 10, 11, 12, 13 and 15 in D lot will open at 8 a.m. Friday. All other Blue Lot RV parking will open at 12 a.m. Saturday.
Half of D lot area of the Blue Lot will be utilized during the season for WVU Hospital construction lay down area.
Light Blue RV parking will open at 8 p.m. Friday, and Light Blue auxiliary RV parking (by Chateau Royale) will open at noon on Friday.
Red RV (Law School) parking will open at 3 p.m. Friday, and Green RV will open at 6 p.m. Limousines are permitted to park in the Green lot for $80 or the Coliseum Lot.
A limited number of gameday parking is available in the Purple Lot (Areas 52 and 61 behind Sheetz on Route 705), the Gold Lot (Area 72, adjacent to the Facilities Management Building in front of ERC/Towers, the lot by the CPASS building) and the Green Lot.
There are spots available in the Green Garage for $40. The Purple and Gold Lot spaces can be purchased on game day for $20 for cars. Buses and RVs are not permitted in these lots (Purple and Gold Lots).
Recreational vehicles can park in the Black RV Lot (WVU Coliseum) and bus passes are available in the Green Lot (off Van Voorhis Road), each for $80 on game day. Recreational vehicles may enter the Black RV Lot and general Blue Lot at 8 a.m. on Friday.
No cars will be admitted to parking areas until 7 a.m., on Saturday. Front-row RV parking in the Light Blue Lot is reserved. Front row RVs must be parked by 7 a.m. on Saturday; general RVs must be parked four hours before kickoff.
All RVs must exit their designated parking lot by noon on Sunday or will be towed at owner's expense.
Small tents may be erected in designated areas only and may not be larger than 10' by 10'. A parking permit for the designated lot is required to erect a tent and the vehicle must be parked adjacent to the tent. Tents may only be erected after 7 a.m. on game day.
Disabled parking will be strictly enforced. Disabled parking is available for single-game purchase ($40) on a limited basis at the WVU Law School (Brown Lot); accessible vans will provide transportation from that lot only.
Permit holders will be required to have the following: WVU issued color-coded parking permit, valid state-issued disabled parking placard or license plate, valid state-issued disabled parking registration card and photo ID of the disabled permit holder (the photo ID must match the disabled parking registration card). Disabled permit holder must be in the vehicle and will be required to park in the spots reserved for disabled parking only. This will be strictly enforced.
A disabled-accessible shuttle bus will begin leaving the WVU Coliseum at 1 p.m. and provide return service after the game. The ADA shuttle is for the disabled person plus two guests. All other guests must ride the general shuttle.
Free parking is available in the lots adjacent to the WVU Coliseum.
Parking information can be found on game day on Monongalia County's Radio Notification Station,1610AM (WQLM).
Controlled Beer Sales
Controlled beer sales, operated by Sodexo, can be found along the concourses inside the gates. Alcohol will not be allowed to be brought into the stadium, nor taken out of the stadium.
Fans serving as their group's designated driver are encouraged to sign-up at booths located inside the stadium. They will receive a wristband and a coupon for a free soda.
Mountaineer Mantrip
The Mountaineer Mantrip will take place before each home game and will begin when the team is dropped off approximately two (2) hours and 20 minutes (approximately 1:10 p.m.) before kickoff at the corner of Don Nehlen Drive and Med Center Drive. The team will proceed up the sidewalk to touch the coal in front of the northeast gate of Milan Puskar Stadium. Fans are encouraged to greet the team along the path.
Fan Experience
The WVU Football Hall of Traditions is open this season, opening three hours prior to kickoff (12:30 p.m.) and it will close 30 minutes before kickoff (3 p.m.).
Gameday Mobile App
Fans are encouraged to download the WVU Gameday App, which will help keep Mountaineer fans connected to the action while at the game or watching from home. The WVU Gameday App can be found as a free download in both the Apple iTunes and Google Play stores.
Fanline
Fans are encouraged to call (304) 293-FANS or text WVU to 83200 for stadium assistance. Both services are available on game day only. Fans also can follow @GamedayWVU on Twitter for information and special announcements.
Stadium Reentry
Stadium re-entry passes will not be issued for the 2021 season.
Traffic Information
No vehicles will be permitted to enter Don Nehlen Drive (formerly Willowdale Drive) from Route 705 after home football games. Both lanes on Don Nehlen Drive will be used for stadium traffic to exit the area. Also, no parking will be permitted on Don Nehlen Drive. Elmer Prince Drive will permit bus traffic only.
Fans traveling on I-79 should access the stadium via the University Avenue or Pierpont Road exits off I-68. Long delays are expected around the Star City area.
Please note that primary routes have priority during postgame traffic. Please stay on primary routes postgame. Secondary routes will be held until priority routes are cleared. Fans are encouraged to use the Mileground/Route 705 to reach I-68 and I-79 postgame.
Buses
MountainLine buses will run from the Mountaineer Mall. MountainLine stadium service will begin at 10 a.m. and will run at least one hour following the game. Cost is $3 round trip. Children 3 and under also ride free.
PRT
The PRT will run from 9:30 a.m., until one hour after the game. There is no charge for PRT service on game days. Consistent with federal guidelines for public transportation, masks will be expected for everyone on all WVU transportation including the PRT.
Prohibited
The following items are prohibited at Milan Puskar Stadium: selfie sticks, unmanned aerial vehicles ('drones'), any bag that does not comply with the Clear Bag Policy, alcoholic beverages, weapons and laser pointers.
All personal items will be inspected. An express lane is available at the West and North gates for those fans entering Milan Puskar Stadium who are not carrying items into the game.
Video cameras, with the intent of non-commercial use, are permitted. The cameras must not exceed 12" x 12" x 12".
Banners and signs, except those associated with the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics, are not permitted at Milan Puskar Stadium.
The FAA regional office will allow no VFR air navigation near the stadium, except for law enforcement and medical aircraft.
No hard containers or umbrellas are permitted inside Milan Puskar Stadium. Only unopened plastic containers of soft drinks and water will be permitted. No open containers will be permitted into the stadium.
Baby strollers are not permitted in the seating areas. Fans can check their strollers at Guest Services at the North and South concourses of the stadium.
Smoking is permitted only in designated smoking areas at various gates, some of which may not open until after kickoff. Smoking is prohibited in all other areas inside the stadium. Smoking will be permitted in the University parking lots on game day.
As in the past, commercial cargo-type rental trucks (U-Haul, Hertz, Ryder) will not be permitted in University parking lots during home football games.
Absolutely no soliciting of any kind is allowed at Milan Puskar Stadium or in the parking lots adjacent to the stadium.
Ruby Memorial Hospital
Ruby Memorial Hospital will be closed to the general public during West Virginia home football games. Staff and families of patients will need to obtain passes in advance to gain admission to the hospital during games. Hospital personnel called to work on an emergency basis should alert the state police by calling *SP on their cell phones as they approach the hospital. Emergency traffic should access the hospital via Elmer Prince Drive.
