SUNRISE SUMMIT – The good news for coach Wes Heavener is that he was able to pick up his 1st victory as a head coach in Keyser this weekend as the Trojans outduelled Elkins 36-18.
The bad news for coach Heavener is that the win over Elkins was the lone victory for the Trojans over the past week.
“We had a lot of good things happen this weekend as far as getting some kids their 1st wins and seeing some technique from practice hit the competition mat,” said Heavener.
“We still have a long way to go, but all-in-all, I consider the weekend a success for the program as they showed to me we are moving in the right direction.”
On Thursday, Hampshire traveled to Northern Garrett and lost 57-12.
On Saturday at the 39th Annual Keyser Kiwanis Tournament, Hampshire came up short against Musselman 36-24, Keyser 66-14, Petersburg 36-30 and Frankfort 30-24, to finish 1-4 on the afternoon.
Unfortunately, some of the top Hampshire grapplers were not on the mat due to many different reasons, (overweight, injuries, sickness, etc.) however, there were several athletes who made their mark on the 1st week of the season, most notably Levi Richman.
“Levi had a good weekend for us finishing up 4-1 on the day,” said coach Heavener.
“He had a couple close matches where I thought he did very well at maintaining his composure and good positioning. Levi is 1 of those kids you love watching succeed, he shows up to practice everyday ready to go to work and that will pay off for him.”
Against Elkins, Frankfort and Musselman, Richman won his match by pin in the 1st round.
Perhaps the biggest win of the day for Richman was the 3 points he picked up in the match against Keyser’s Daniel Shoemaker. Richman’s lone loss was in a match against Petersburg that went into the 3rd round.
“With a little more training and mat awareness, I think it would have been a different result in his match against Petersburg,” said Heavener.
“He lost a close one there and I think he will be more motivated going into practice this week because of it.”
The Morgantown Mohigans ended up winning the Keyser Kiwanis Tournament finishing the day with a 5-0 record.
The home team, Keyser, finished in 3rd place.
The Trojan grapplers are back on the mat at the Musselman Duals starting on Friday, Dec. 17 at 3 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 18 at 9 a.m.
Results
Thursday Dec. 9
Northern 57
Hampshire 12
Saturday Dec. 11
Musselman 36
Hampshire 24
Hampshire 36
Elkins 18
Keyser 66
Hampshire 14
Petersburg 36
Hampshire 30
Frankfort 30
Hampshire 24
