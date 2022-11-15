This past week, I packed up my truck and embarked on a 10-day trip to hunt 2 states.
The 1st destination was southern Iowa, which I had a coveted archery tag for. After that, I had hopes of killing an Iowa buck fairly quickly, so that I could then swing through Indiana and hunt the Hoosier state with a gun.
With the weather turning perfect, and the rut being in full swing, I was full of anticipation for my 2022 “Rutcation”.
I left school on Friday and drove until I couldn’t keep my eyes open any longer. After pulling off in Indiana to grab a few hours of sleep, I finished my 14-hour drive to south-central Iowa, arriving around noon.
Over the summer, I was lucky enough to secure free permission to a few farms in my unit, and I immediately headed into the one I was most excited about.
This was a cattle farm, with a long ridge that was thick timber on one side.
I figured bucks would cruise along that ridge looking for does, but while scouting, was pleasantly surprised to find quite a bit of bedding on the points of the finger ridge that jutted off the main ridge.
I also found that almost every cedar tree I came across has been rubbed to shreds, including ones larger than my leg.
After a few hours of scouting, I jumped into a tree on a different part of the farm for the evening hunt but didn’t see a deer.
Knowing the weather was about to change for the better, I decided to move back to the large ridge the next morning, and get into a funnel with plans of sitting all day.
I woke up with vigorous anticipation on the morning of Nov. 6th. As I climbed out of my tent, I noticed a heavy frost had covered the ground which certainly put an extra spring in my step because I knew the buck would be moving.
Making the trek to the area in which I was planning to hunt, I slipped into a pinch point between a 40-foot bluff and a CRP field. Finding a good tree, I climbed up and awaited daylight. It didn’t take long before bucks started moving.
I sat in that funnel from daylight until dark and counted 15 different bucks cruising by.
Just before dark, I noticed an absolute monster in a field across a creek 300 yards away. He chased does around for the better part of 20 minutes before entering the timber.
The next morning, I was right back in the same spot watching bucks cruise for does.
Shortly after daylight, a large 10-point entered the cattle pasture in the same spot the monster from the evening before had.
Although he was 300 yards away, I pulled my grunt tube out and gave him a couple of loud grunts. Immediately, he turned and started coming my way.
I watched as he crossed a wide-open pasture and climbed the ridge I was on. Thinking for sure he was going to come into my lap, I readied my bow and awaited a shot.
The buck climbed onto the little finger ridge I was on, but locked up facing me 30 yards away.
There was no shot, so I waited, and watched as he turned and went back where he came from.
He was not spooked, but he simply did not see the buck that had done the grunting, so he lost interest.
An hour later, a tremendously wide 9-point (probably 24 inches inside) came into the pasture in the same place as the large 10.
I grunted, and again the buck came running but stopped roughly 75 yards away because he didn’t want to cross a stream. Although I knew I was in a good spot, I also knew I had to find my way into the cattle pasture as bucks continued to cruise through it throughout the morning.
The next few days, I chased bucks around the large pasture I had been overlooking the 1st few days. Although I had some very close calls, I simply was not confident in the area because it seemed nearly impossible to consistently get deer within bow range at one point, I had the giant buck from the 1st day at 65 yards, but he simply would not come any closer.
On Nov. 10, the bottom was supposed to drop out of the thermometer during the midday hours, and the wind was supposed to shift and be perfect for the funnel I hunted the 1st day.
I sat in my truck for a few hours to wait for the wind to switch from south to northwest, and as soon as I noticed the leaves blowing in the right direction, I jumped out and headed in.
I planned to hang my stand and sit in that funnel for a few days, figuring a big buck would eventually cruise through it. Taking my time, I selected the perfect tree, a crooked pin-oak with a bunch of limb cover, and was settled in around 3:00.
It was a little late, but I was alright with it because of having to wait for the wind to shift. There was a noticeable drop in temperature and the wind felt sharp as it cut through my clothes.
There had already been a 15-degree temperature drop since noon, and I figured it was only a matter of time before the deer would start moving.
Just after 4:00, I looked to my right and noticed a big buck walking my way. Without thinking, I grabbed my bow and readied myself for a shot.
As the buck cruised within 20 yards, I went to full draw and bleated with my mouth to stop him, burying the pin into the pocket behind his shoulder, I released the arrow and watched it disappear into his lungs, the 6-year wait was over.
Early the morning of the 11th, I hopped in my truck and made my way east toward Indiana.
Since I still had a few days off, I figured I would purchase a gun tag and hunt the opener with my dad and uncle. Pulling in around noon, I sat around with my family and readied things for the following day.
The morning of the 12th dawned calm and cold. It was supposed to flurry for a while throughout the morning, but shortly after I climbed into my stand, snow started pouring down, accumulating over 3 inches in just a few hours.
Deer moved frequently throughout the morning and I saw numerous bucks and does moving about.
My dad killed a beautiful 10-point at 11:00 that was cruising, looking for a doe. After helping him, I hopped back into my tree shortly before 12:30, intending to sit until dark.
A steady stream of deer continued through the afternoon, which was a beautiful sight to see in the fresh snow.
Although I had seen quite a few deer, I had not seen any nice bucks, and I was starting to think the big ones must be locked down with does.
Just after 4:00, I looked up to see a doe walking down a logging road, and noticed there was a big buck behind her.
Immediately, I recognized it as a wide, heavy 7-point that my uncle had been seeing, and knew it was a shooter. Slowly picking my gun up, I centered the crosshairs and squeezed the trigger.
It was a perfect 9 days of Midwestern hunting. I saw a lot of deer, and a few big bucks, and hunted some new country.
There was a perfect mix of struggle, and success, which made the hunt a memorable one. I’ll be counting the days until I can point my truck in a westerly direction again. o
