This past week, I packed up my truck and embarked on a 10-day trip to hunt 2 states. 

The 1st destination was southern Iowa, which I had a coveted archery tag for. After that, I had hopes of killing an Iowa buck fairly quickly, so that I could then swing through Indiana and hunt the Hoosier state with a gun. 

Crawford Iowa buck

Crawford used his bow to bring down this big buck in Iowa. 
Crawford with his 2022 Indiana buck

Crawford harvested a massive buck in Crawfordsville, Indiana.

