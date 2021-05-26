I reckon this article is more fit for my colleagues’ column, “New Kid in the Holler”, as we are both greenhorns in Appalachian culture.
When studying different cultures, comparison of annual rituals is a divisive factor. One prominent variable is the difference in celebration of annual holidays and the rhythmic calendar built into our customs.
Sports Calendar
My personal calendar is dictated by athletic schedules. Every year at the end of May, I take a trip to Laidley Field in Charleston to cover the final athletic competition of the year, track and field states.
As with everything, this year is different. Over the past 2 months, my 2-door Civic has sucked down petrol and racked up miles weaving through 22 counties of country roads to cover games from Charleston to Charles Town.
With winter and spring schedules overlapping considerably, my calendar would adjust by the hour.
Weather, Covid, contact tracing and playoff seedings have all forced last minute adjustments to my itinerary.
At the high school level I balanced track, tennis, baseball, softball, boy’s basketball, girl’s basketball, wrestling, swimming and cheer with middle school competitions like boys basketball, girls basketball and track. Needless to say, my agenda was overflowing like the South Branch in 1985.
With the sports calendar completely out of sync, my seasonal rhythms are out of whack. Although May Madness was historic for the Hampshire hoopsters, sittin’ in the dugout and spittin’ seeds (Dill Pickle) discussing strike-zones seems more like May to me.
In order to stabilize my lifestyle, I need the sports calendar to shift back to normal. Fall leaves and football. Icicles and basketball. Spring flowers and softball.
My cultural calendar is directly correlated with athletics. It always has been, it always will be. But as a “New Guy in the Holler” there are other calendars folks live by.
Country Calendar
My comprehension of mountain culture south of the Mason Dixon continues to expand, albeit slowly.
Last month I was feverishly typing a game recap and hit a hurdle mid-sentence. What day is today? I paused and quickly asked the Romney resident besides me.
“What day is it?”
“It’s turkey day!” she blurted.
My eyes squinted trying to decipherer the rouse riddle. I paused and clarified my inquiry.
“I mean, what is the date today?”
“It’s the start of turkey hunting season!” she exclaimed.
With a glazed expression of confusion, I tried to save face and make a country calendar reference to prove my knowledge of Appalachia.
“You mean ramp season,” I replied, attempting to steer the conversation to familiar territory.
“A little too early for ramps, a little too late for morels,” she replied.
Five years ago, when I wrapped up my master’s degree, discussions of honeyholes, feathered birds, camouflage clothing, trail cams, tasty fungi and smelly green leaves were about to become a part of my seasonal calendar. Although I am not familiar with all facets of the country calendar, my familiarity is ever growing.
Back to the original question, what day is it?
Technically my question was answered, but it didn’t answer my question.
I collected my thoughts and tailored my question-asking strategy.
“Since turkey hunting season started, what day is today?” I probed.
“Turkey season always opens the 3rd Monday in April,” she pointed out.
“Oh yeah, that’s right,” I lied.
I smiled and thanked her for helping me out then shuffled outside.
I grabbed my phone and asked Siri, “What day is it?”
Let’s just say, Siri doesn’t live by the country calendar either. As summertime comes flowing around the bend, it’s floating season according to the country calendar, something I look to partake in this year. ο
