I never experienced the inside of the Administration Building at the Schools for the Deaf and the Blind. Covid policies and campus closures minimized my opportunities to explore the historic structure. As an employee of a 3-person news staff, a story of this magnitude forced the sports guy to dip his toes into the world of hard news.
Last Monday, state politicians and fire experts held a press conference regarding the Admin Building blaze.
I came prepared with a series of inquires that were on the minds of local citizens.
“At this point, can you determine if the fire was set intentionally?”
Then came a phrase from the ATF spokesperson foreign to postgame interviews:
“No comment until the investigation is finalized.”
I was caught off guard by the lack of an answer, so I quickly fired off my next question.
“After analyzing many videos, it appears that smoke detectors and fire alarms were not working. Can you confirm whether the alarm system failed?”
“No comment until the investigation is finalized.”
I rolled my eyes and sneered at the response.
What’s the point of a Q-and-A session if the A is predetermined?
Here’s the deal: I get their job. I get that investigators, politicians and state employees must follow orders. I get investigations must protect valuable information.
However, when 30 ATF agents arrive in Romney with bomb-sniffing dogs and heavy machinery, I expect some sort of confirmation on what took place.
Honestly, I don’t need a firefighting degree to determine the alarm system failed. All I wanted was confirmation from an authority. However, that confirmation has yet to come.
Conspiracy theories about the fire have been fueled by the “Special Circumstance” onsite review of WVSDB from this past June, which pointed out that “Fire protection across campus, as indicated by failing systems and the regular need to utilize a staff member for ‘fire watch’ protocol and a lack of smoke detectors and a sprinkler system in some locations.”
Last year’s report recommended, “Bring the fire protection systems up to current codes and standards.”
That did not happen. At least not in time. The architectural heart of Hampshire County was entrusted to the state, and when the heartbeat of Hampshire gets reduced to ashes, answers are needed, and they are needed sooner rather than later.
I need to be clear. I’m not dismissing any of the hardworking men and women that were here to help. I truly believe most of these individuals are just making a living like you and me.
I am questioning the transparency of the situation. I don’t need every answer to every question at this time, but when known information (like the lack of fire protection systems) has already been reported by the state, I’m simply seeking confirmation of those findings.
Without transparency or trust, the public creates their own answers that allow conspiracy theories to run wild.
When thoughtful questions are met with “No comment” type answers, it insults the knowledge base of this tight-knit community.
Unfortunately, “No comment,” doesn’t equal no comment, if you know what I mean. o
