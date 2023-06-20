SUNRISE SUMMIT – Today marks the first official day of summer and HHS athletes are hard at work for the upcoming seasons. Here is a little glimpse of a few Trojan programs doing work with comments from their coaches.
Girls Basketball
The Trojan girls have a new head coach on the hardwood and he has hit the ground running.
Jordan Richardson, formerly an assistant on the boys basketball team, has been working with his kids during practices and scrimmages this summer.
“We are looking to build,” said Richardson.
“Build relationships, rapport, skill and most importantly trust. We have a brand new coaching staff, and with that, a new expectation.”
One theme that Richardson pointed out is that his teams will be playing a fun style of basketball.
“This process has to be fun, and we as coaches are looking forward to making this program a positive experience for all that wear the green and white,” said Richardson.
The girls have participated in scrimmages at Keyser and Potomac State so far this summer.
Cross Country
The Trojan Harriers have been seen all over Sunrise Summit, whether it’s on the pavement at HHS, the Paul Clovis Trail or in the parking lot at Burger King.
Coach Bill Lipps believes summer is the best time to build a foundation and strengthen the bonds of team chemistry.
“During the summer months we try to lay a good base that will allow for stronger workouts when the season starts,” said Lipps.
After a long hot run last week, the Trojans were rewarded with a tasty freeze from Burger King to cool down and hydrate.
Boys Soccer
The Hampshire Boys soccer team finished runner-up in the 7-on-7 Fairmont tournament last Saturday, losing 3-1 to Parkersburg in the championship game. “These boys played really well together on Saturday,” said coach Robby Hott.
“With having some big spots to fill from our graduated seniors, I was excited with what we saw on Saturday.”
The boys beat Fairmont Sr. Blue 3-1, Wheeling Central 2-0, Buchannon 4-2 and Washington 3-2. “We plan to continue to build this teamwork through the summer workouts and our own tournament this weekend.”
Swim
The closure of the Romney pool hasn’t dampened the spirit on the swim team as they have used the Hampshire Wellness Center for their summer training.
“During summer practice, our focus is familiarizing our new swimmers with the expectations of a swim team,” explained head coach Lindsay McNelis.
“In many cases, we are focusing on instruction that they may never have received before revolving around strokes and breathing. It’s a huge benefit to those who come as it allows us some more relaxed time to focus on learning.”
Although the team would prefer to be enjoying the sunshine while swimming laps, spirits have remained bright as they prepare for the upcoming campaign.
Girls Soccer
Like the boys, the Hampshire girls soccer squad finished runner-up in the Fairmont 7-on-7 Tournament. The 18-team event saw the Trojans advance through the bracket by defeating Bridgeport, Phillip Barbour (tie), East Fairmont and Jefferson, earning a spot in the title game.
“We have been so close for several years now of making the finals and this years we finally made it,” said head coach Troy Crane.
Hampshire fought hard but ended up losing to Oak Glen in the title match.
“Throughout the summer we are trying to get our conditioning to a competitive level and develop our team chemistry, mainly our ability to possess the ball,” said Crane.
“It is a very tall task.” o
