Bay Foundation

A light snow decorates the trees and grasses along a manmade canal on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. 

The ecological health of the nation’s largest estuary remains stuck at a low level, according to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. The Annapolis, MD-based environmental group graded the Bay’s overall vitality a D+, the same lackluster mark it got in 2020.

In a note introducing its biennial State of the Bay report, CBF President & CEO Hilary Harp Falk said it “shows there is still a long way to go to create a watershed that works for all of us.”

