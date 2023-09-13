INWOOD – The Trojans (7-0) won both road games in the Eastern Panhandle last week defeating Musselman 3-0 and Spring Mills 6-0. The pair of shutout victories marks the fifth and sixth clean sheets (giving up zero goals) of the season.
Controlling the tempo and possession was the key to Hampshire’s 3-0 victory over the Applemen according to coach Troy Crane.
“It’s always a tough place to play,” said Crane. “They always give us a game no matter what. I thought we did what we have to do to get a win in a tough environment.”
In the win, Nevaeh Church, Izzy Blomquist and Jaleigh Dixon scored for the Trojans. Bailey Saville and Emma Wrye were credited with assists. Although coach Crane was pleased with the outcome, he saw some room for improvement, especially up front.
“We struggled finishing at the net,” said Crane.
The Trojans put together a complete game against the Cardinals in a 6-0 win in Martinsburg on Saturday.
Emma Wrye scored 2 goals against Spring Mills, her 6th and 7th goals of the season, while Izzy Blomquist, Jaleigh Dixon and Della Knight each added one. Spring Mills accounted for the other goal, as an own goal. Dixon and Blomquist were credited with a pair of assists while Wrye had the other one.
Hampshire’s stingy defense hasn’t allowed a goal in six of seven games, and the defense was once again the storyline at Spring Mills.
“That’s been the heart of our team for nine years now,” said Crane.
“I feel we are starting to get in sync a little bit with a lot of new faces on the back line, and we are rotating people.”
Coach Crane pointed out several key defensive players that have contributed to the success on the field, including goalkeepers Hailee Jenkins and Evalette Lease, defenders Isabella Hochard, Colleen Hott, Bailey Saville, Natalie Sions and Sarah Fagga.
“Hochard’s footwork is at a whole new level this year,” said Crane.
“Hott is strong and consistent no matter who we are playing. Sions is a great soccer player and has improved as much as anybody I have coached in 20 years. Bailey is a natural mid, but with our youth, she has played in the backline and has solid footwork and is a phenomenal player. Sarah Fagga has been the surprise of the freshman class and she has been in every game of that backline.”
Although HHS extended their regular season unbeaten streak to 26 games, coach Crane still sees room for improvement.
“To be honest, we will have to get better for what’s coming ahead,” said Crane. “I want to play someone extremely good to see where we are truly at.”
Well that someone is named Washington (8-1) and Hampshire will have an opportunity to test their skills against the defending sectional champs on Thursday, Sept. 14 in Charles Town. o
