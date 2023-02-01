Sports shorts
Introduction to Fly Fishing
Introduction to Fly Fishing, a special interest course, will be back again at West Virginia University Potomac State College this spring. The course will be taught by PSC Professor Tom Sydow and local fishing guide Charlie Laffey.
This short course incorporates both classroom sessions as well as hands-on instruction in casting and fishing techniques.
Participants will learn about equipment, knot tying, entomology (the bugs fish eat), reading the water, and on-stream tactics. Demonstrations in fly tying and rod building will also be given in classroom sessions.
All necessary equipment will be provided by instructors. Course participants will meet on the PSC campus in Science Hall, Room 120, from 5 to 8 p.m., every other Thursday on March 9 and 23; April 6 and 20; and May 4.
Participants are encouraged to sign up early as this class tends to fill up quickly.
To register, visit potomacstatecollege.edu and scroll down to the fly fishing link under the Spotlight tab
Barbe bowls 711
On Monday, Jan. 23, John Barbe bowled his first ever 700 series. At 81 years old, Barbe was rolling his RotoGrip ball and finished with a scores of 224, 245 and 242, totaling 711.
MS Basketball Results
Capon Bridge Boys
A-team
CBMS (5-7): 41
East Hardy: 36
B-team
CBMS (4-7): 19
East Hardy: 23
A-team
CBMS (6-7): 37
Paw Paw: 30
B-team
CBMS (5-7): 23
Union: 43
Romney girls
A-team
RMS (4-6): 39
Petersburg: 56
B-team
RMS (10-1): 35
Petersburg: 38
A-team
RMS (4-7): 16
East Hardy: 24
B-team
RMS (11-1): 57
East Hardy: 7
Romney Boys
A-team
RMS (5-3): 31
Petersburg: 50
B-team
RMS (1-7): 41
Petersburg: 45
A-team
RMS (6-3): 38
East Hardy: 23
B-team
RMS (2-7): 36
East Hardy: 23
Capon Bridge Girls
A-team
CBMS (7-3): 17
Petersburg: 33
B-team
CBMS (6-5): 16
Petersburg: 39
B-team
CBMS (7-5): 33
Union: 30
