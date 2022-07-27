MARTINSBURG – The American Legion area tournament only lasted 2 games for Potomac Valley Post 64, as Berkeley Post 14 beat them in back-to-back games to advance to the state tournament.
Game 1
Berkeley 16 Potomac Valley 6
Potomac Valley managed to grab a 2-0 lead after the top of the 1st inning, but the lead quickly evaporated as Berkeley matched the run total to make it 2-2 after 1.
Neither team was able to score a run in the 2nd inning, which allowed Potomac Valley to regain the lead in the top of the 3rd as Karson Reed scored a run thanks to a wild pitch.
Once again, Berkeley responded with a run in the bottom of the inning to tie the game 3-3.
From that point forward, Berkeley managed to score 13 runs, 7 in the 4th and 6 in the 6th, while Potomac Valley added just 3 runs in the 5th for a final of 16-6.
“It should have been a lot closer than it was,” said Potomac Valley co-manager Dale Bryson.
Justin Mallow led Potomac Valley with 2 hits, 2 RBI and 1 run. Wes Landis tallied 1 hit, 2 RBI and 1 run. Karson Reed had 1 hit, 1 RBI and 1 run.
Game 2
Berkeley 8 Potomac Valley 2
Facing elimination, Potomac Valley played tough but simply couldn’t overcome the plethora of errors (5 in total) that eventually doomed the team.
“In the 2nd game, we had every opportunity to beat them, but we left bases loaded twice, 2nd and 3rd a couple time and didn’t score,” said Bryson.
Seth Healy finished with 2 hits and 1 RBI. Grant Landis had 1 hit and 1 run while brother Wes Landis finished with 1 hit and 1 RBI. Slade Saville had a hit and J.J. Charlton scored a run.
State Tournament
The 2022 West Virginia State American Legion Baseball Tournament will take place at Dale Miller Field in Morgantown from July 26-29.
The double elimination tournament has 6 teams from around the state.
Morgantown Post 2, Parkersburg Post 15, South Charleston Post 94, Berkeley Post 14, Buckhannon Post 7 and Bridgeport Post 68 will compete for state supremacy.
The state tournament winner will advance to the Mid-Atlantic Regional which will also be played at Dale Miller Field Aug. 3-7.
Next year
Will Romney Post 91 return next year? That’s the big question this offseason.
“I think it’s a good possibility,” said Bryson. “We have a meeting Thursday with the Moorefield legion to go over some things.”
Only time will tell whether American Legion baseball will be represented once again here in Hampshire County. o
