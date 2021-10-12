SUNRISE SUMMIT – After a year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Hampshire County Athletics Hall of Fame has announced 3 new inductees for the class of 2021. 

The HOF inductees include

Romney 1950 team.jpg

Romney 1950 team

• 1950 Romney High School Football Team

Mike_Landis_HHS_Basketball.jpg

Mike Landis

• Mike Landis, Hampshire High class of 1980

Dana_Veach.jpg

Dana Veach

• Dana Veach, Hampshire High class of 2009

The inductees will be introduced at halftime of the Hampshire vs. Washington football game on Friday, Oct. 29.

In addition to a presentation at halftime, the HOF Induction Banquet will be held in the Hampshire High cafeteria on Saturday, Oct. 30 at noon.

The HOF Induction Banquet is open to the public, and any person wanting a ticket may attend.  Cost is $20 per person. 

HOF banquet reservations are due by Oct. 22 to: Carol Fultz, 1770 Bethel Church Rd., Romney, WV  26757.  Phone 304-813-2641, email cfultz@frontier.com. o

