SOUTH CHARLESTON — West Virginia hunters harvested a record 3,541 black bears during the 2020 seasons, the state Division of Natural Resources said Monday.
The 2020 harvest beats 2015’s record of 3,201 black bears by 11 percent.
Last year’s total is 14 percent over the 3,099 bears taken in 2019. West Virginia hunters have taken more than 3,000 black bears in 5 of the last 6 years.
Hampshire hunters took 40 bears — 23 in archery season and 17 in the 2 gun seasons. Totals were higher in nearby Pendleton (166), Grant (109) and Hardy (82) counties.
Hunters killed 1,095 bears during the 8-week archery/crossbow season that began Sept. 26. Hunters harvested 569 bears with vertical bows and 526 bears with crossbows. The top 5 counties were Fayette (76), Nicholas (59), Raleigh (55), Preston (55) and Boone (53).
“We saw increased harvest numbers during the September/October and bow/crossbow seasons and then numbers decreased slightly during the buck-gun and December seasons,” said Colin Carpenter, black bear project leader for the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources.
Firearms hunters harvested 2,442 bears in 2020. Hunters took 1,225 bears in September and October (including 38 bears during the concurrent antlerless deer/bear season and 19 during the youth season), 470 during the concurrent buck-gun bear season and 747 bears during the traditional December season.
Four bears were harvested during the 3rd Mountaineer Heritage Season (2 by bow, 2 by muzzleloader).
The top 5 counties were Nicholas (190), Randolph (185), Webster (168), Pocahontas (152) and Greenbrier (148).
Decreased mast production affected the 2020 black bear harvest, Carpenter said.
Hard and soft mast production in 2020 was down 39 percent compared to 2019 and 35 percent below the long-term average, which affects harvest numbers over the course of the black bear hunting seasons.
“Scarce mast yields an increased bow/crossbow harvest and a decreased December firearms harvest,” he said.
“So, providing ample early season hunting opportunities before bears have entered the den helps to decrease large fluctuations in the total bear harvest.”
While mast production was down in 2020, Carpenter said a few species produced more than the long-term average. Red oak and black oak was up 27 percent and scarlet oak was up 56 percent. Unfortunately, mast production by red/black oak and scarlet oak could not offset the declines in the other species surveyed.
Beech was down 51 percent, hickory decreased 54 percent, white oak dropped 12 percent and chestnut oak was down 17 percent.
DNR’s mast survey and hunting outlook predicted that 2020 would have a similar bow/crossbow harvest compared to 2019 and an increased firearms harvest over the levels observed in 2019. However, the bow/crossbow, firearms and the overall harvest were much higher than 2019. ο
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.