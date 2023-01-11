In the face of tragedy, sometimes, perspective can be gained. That’s the point of my column this week. I’m trying to give perspective with regard to the Damar Hamlin injury.
Football is a violent game. But I love football. I grew up loving football and playing football. I was blessed enough to play football on a state championship team.
Violent sports like football and hockey allowed a kid like myself to take out aggression in a fun and legal manner.
Football and hockey taught me the value of hard work, discipline, sacrifice and teamwork – life lessons I never would’ve absorbed in the classroom.
I truly believe the life lessons I received from playing hockey and football outweighed the associated risks.
Let me state the obvious regarding Damar Hamlin’s cardiac emergency – it was heart-wrenching and worrisome to watch.
Since the incident took place on Monday Night Football in front of a national audience, millions of people, including myself, saw it happen live.
Hamlin’s injury has become a talking point surrounding death in football, especially those resulting from violent collisions.
Here’s the problem. The ballyhoo about hits resulting in death grabbed the headlines.
Still, a bigger problem is lurking below the surface: nontraumatic injuries, according to an article published in the National Athletic Trainers’ Association.
Since 2000, 33 NCAA football players have died in sport-related activities – 27 nontraumatic deaths and 6 traumatic deaths, a ratio of 4.5 nontraumatic deaths for every traumatic death.
Football, at its core, is a traumatic sport. In college football, players are dying, primarily because of nontraumatic causes in off-season workout sessions alleged to enhance performance.
A nontraumatic brain injury can result from an illness, oxygen deprivation, metabolic disorders, aneurysms, cardiac arrest, near-drowning experience, etc.
In short, it includes injuries to the brain that are not caused by an external physical force on the head.
In contrast, a traumatic brain injury usually results from a violent blow or jolt to the head or body.
The conversation surrounding Hamlin’s injury should include talking points about nontraumatic injuries, not traumatic.
Hamlin’s incident happened on the field; therefore, the outpouring of concern has dealt with on-the-field collisions, but that’s not what happened.
Hamlin’s cardiac arrest wasn’t the result of a vicious blow to the head or body; therefore, his injury falls in the nontraumatic category.
Nontraumatic death in football players is a result of 1 of 4 nontraumatic causes of death in exercising athletes: exertional heat stroke (EHS), sudden cardiac death (SCD), exertional collapse associated with sickle cell trait (ECAST), and asthma.
According to the article NCAA Football Off-Season Training: Unanswered Prayers… A Prayer Answered by Scott Anderson, the risks of SCD, EHS, and ECAST increased over time, being greater from 2000 to 2010 than in the 1990s.
Traumatic injury has been the focal point since the inception of football, which is understandable.
In the early 1900s, President Theodore Roosevelt challenged university presidents to reduce traumatic injury and death or abolish the game.
In 1903, the president told an audience, “I believe in rough games and in rough, manly sports. I do not feel any particular sympathy for the person who gets battered about a good deal so long as it is not fatal.”
According to the Chicago Tribune, in 1905 alone, there were 19 football deaths.
In 1906 rule changes were put in place that legalized the forward pass, abolished dangerous mass formations, created a neutral zone. Fatalities were reduced. As time passed, so did the evolution of the game. Equipment modifications and weightlifting regiments once again changed how the game was played.
The 1960s and early 1970s represented the deadliest era of football: on average, 31 players died each year, primarily because of traumatic injury.
Reducing traumatic deaths required a fundamental change in the game: the outlawing of tackling with the head as the point of initial contact, that is, spearing. This 1976 rule change lowered the incidence of these traumatic deaths by approximately 50%.
Since 1976, nontraumatic deaths have surpassed traumatic deaths in every decade.
Since Hamlin’s injury was considered a cardiac emergency, there should be a higher emphasis placed upon the prevention of nontraumatic deaths.
Whether they occur on the field during a game, or during an offseason workout, the focus and longterm safety of players should surround the conversation on how to reduce nontraumatic injuries and stay away from the “hot takes” that dominate sports radio and newspaper headlines. o
