50 years ago
October 9 is the date for the 12th annual Tri-State Forestry Field Day, to which 1,000 owners of Maryland, Pennsylvania and West Virginia forestland have been invited.
Field Day Chairman Lynn Grayson, service forester with the West Virginia Division of Forestry, announced today that the event will be held on the Sam Ashelman farm, one mile east of the Ridge State Fish Hatchery on U.S. Route 522, thirteen miles south of Berkeley Springs, W.Va.
The event, sponsored by the Hancock Bank of Maryland and public and private forestry organizations, will begin at 10 a.m.
Those attending will follow trails through mature pine and mature hardwood stands, in which some trees will have been felled and cut into logs and pulp lengths and others will have been marked for cutting. Soil maps and guides will be available.
40 years ago
The first annual William Oates Tennis tournament for boys and girls, age eight through 18, was held at Hampshire Park, September 11-13 with 58 participants competing for trophies in both singles and doubles competition.
Greg Whitmore of Keyser and Kelly Nelson from Petersburg came up double winners as Greg took both single events in the 16 and 18 age groups while Kelly took the singles and doubles in the 12 year old division.
Hometown winners were Melissa Stacey in 18 year old girls and Chris Pepper in the 10 and under boy’s event.
30 years ago
John Alkire tossed a pair of touchdown passes, and the Hampshire defense completely throttled Tucker County’s power running attack as the Trojans rolled to their first victory of the young season, a 21-0 whitewashing of the Mountain Lions last Friday night at Rannells Field.
The victory in the Potomac Valley Conference Division I contest evened the Trojans’ conference record at 1-1 and raised their overall mark to 1-2. Tucker fell to 0-3, 0-1 in PVC play.
Hampshire scored on its first possession of the game, following a big Tucker turnover deep in Lions’ territory. On third and seven at the Tucker 33, quarterback Jim Sutton’s option went astray, and P.J. Crary pounced on the fumble, giving HHS possession at the 34.
It took just three plays for the Trojans to score the game’s first touchdown.
20 years ago
ROMNEY — After three years, they finally did it. Since his arrival at Hampshire High, head football coach Sean Biser has stated that his team has not yet put together four quarters of solid football in one game.
Last Friday, he got his wish. And more.
“I think we got our four quarters tonight. You put that many points on the board, and you’re doing something right,” explained Biser.
The Trojans exploded for 80 points ... that’s right, 80 points, against Petersburg last Friday while holding the Vikings scoreless in one of the most lopsided scores in state history.
10 years ago
Solid starts gave way to col- lapses in a pair of soccer losses for Hampshire’s boys over the last four days.
The Trojans fell to Mountain Ridge 7-0 Monday after an 11-1 loss to Jefferson Saturday. ο
