Trojan swimmers overcome odds to start the season
SUNRISE SUMMIT – The splashing heard in the Hampshire Wellness and Fitness Center came as a surprise considering the swim season was in jeopardy of being canceled around the state due to a lack of facilities available to host meets.
Even though there is only 1 meet on the schedule, swim practice on Monday evening was full of enthusiasm and smiles as the Trojans look forward to the upcoming season.
“We have the possibility of 1 swim meet in the works in Strasburg, Va.,” said athletic director Trey Stewart.
“But just like other teams around the state, we are struggling to find a facility to call home.”
Typically the Trojans spend Saturdays swimming in the Shepherd University pool but colleges around the state have forbidden high school meets to happen due to Covid restrictions.
Nonetheless, Trojan swim coach Lisa Lease liked the gusto she saw from her kids.
“I’m optimistic about the season,” said Lease.
“All but 1 [kid] came back out and we have a couple of new swimmers as well. We are still growing and looking forward to moving forward.”
As of Monday evening, there were 14 student-athletes ready to dive in for the Trojans.
“This year we are just thankful to be in the pool,” said Coach Lease.
“For so long we were told that all pools were closed and especially here in the Eastern Panhandle, nobody had a place to swim.”
As Coach Lease alluded to, teams in the panhandle like Hedgesville, Musselman, Jefferson and others might have found a place to practice, but have not found a venue to compete in meets.
“I feel like we as a whole in the Eastern Panhandle are at a disadvantage compared to the rest of the state,” said Lease.
As far as the postseason is concerned, the Trojans will be allowed to compete in Regionals even if they do not have qualifying times.
“I believe the way the state has it set up is that they are doing away with some of the rules from the past, but Fairmont should be hosting regionals I believe if we stay on the same schedule of rotation,” Lease explained.
As far as practice is concerned, Lease wants her kids to stay focused and grinding.
That’s no problem for senior team leaders Jordan Haslacker and Ethan Thorne.
“Swim is pretty much my home and I love being with my team,” said Haslacker.
“I have high hopes for the season and will stay positive. Even with only 1 meet, we will do the best we can.”
Thorne shared the same sentiments but was honest when giving his personal assessment of the season at hand.
“It’s kind of nerve wracking because I feel underprepared,” said Thorne.
“However, its kind of exciting at the same time because I am ready to get started.”
Thorne’s mindset of treating every practice like its his last is something shared by the Trojan paddlers as they feel fortunate to be back in the pool. ο
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.