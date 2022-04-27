On senior night, Hampshire wins 4th straight
SUNRISE SUMMIT – The Trojan softball sluggers didn’t let the emotions from Senior Night hamper their flare on the field, as they won both games of a doubleheader against Martinsburg last Wednesday to extend their winning streak to 4 games.
“It’s pretty cool to get 2 wins on your own senior night,” said senior outfielder Brianna Traylor.
Senior left fielder Jocelyn Dixon agreed.
“It made my senior night extra special.”
Perhaps senior Emily Dawson summed it up best.
“Over the past 4 years, we really grew together as a team and know each other so much better,” said Dawson. Dawson also wanted to point out a major contributor to the softball program behind the scenes, her mom Mindy Dawson.
“She really holds this team together and keeps us motivated.”
Dawson’s role as team mom keeps the kids unified off the field, but it is the job of coach Kevin Combs to make his team ready for game day.
“You see a lot of practice,” said Combs regarding the potential of his squad.
“This year it was a matter of when we will turn that page.”
Well, the 1st few pages were turned 2 weeks ago when Hampshire defeated Tygarts Valley in a doubleheader, and a few more pages were turned last week when Hampshire took both games of a doubleheader against Martinsburg 23-8 and 13-11.
After going 3 years without winning a game, coach Kevin Combs was asked how it felt to pick up his 4th straight win.
“It was extra special because of senior night,” said coach Combs with a smile.
Hampshire 23
Martinsburg 8
The Trojans tattooed the ball in game 1 notching 23 total hits as a team. Mary Orndorff, Hailee Jenkins and Kaylie Hall led HHS with 4 hits each. Dakota Strawderman had 3 hits and a team leading 5 RBI. Isis Shauf, Reagan Rowzee and Brianna Traylor each had 2 hits while Jocelyn Dixon and Molly McVicker both had 1 hit each.
On the mound, McVicker and Strawderman split duties, combining for 5 strikeouts while allowing 7 earned runs.
“Dakota and Molly have been my workhorses the entire
year,” said Combs.
“You may not have it every night, so you rely on the other one to come in and get the job done.”
Martinsburg held a 6-4 advantage after the top of the 2nd inning, but the Trojans didn’t let the Bulldogs lead for long as they scored 6 runs in the bottom of the 2nd.
From that point forward, Hampshire continued the offensive onslaught on their way to the 15-run win.
Hampshire 13
Martinsburg 11
The 2nd game of the doubleheader was much more even as Hampshire held off a late Bulldog surge to secure the 2-run win.
The Trojans tallied a total of 9 runs led by Dakota Strawderman and Mary Orndorff, who each had 2. Rowzee, Shauf, Jenkins, Dixon and McVicker each had 1 hit in the game.
Once again the pitching combination of Strawderman and McVicker helped HHS to victory as they combined for 5 strikeouts, allowing 7 hits and 8 earned runs.
Hampshire had a 6 run lead, 10-4, heading into the 4th inning and then held off a late game charge as Martinsburg scored 2 runs in the 4th and 5 runs in the 5th.
Hampshire squeezed out 2 runs in the bottom of the 4th and another run in the 5th to make it a 13-11 win.
“I’ve said it before, but this team is different,” said Combs regarding his team’s will to come away with a win.
“The confidence has come leaps and bounds from where we were at the beginning of the year.”
