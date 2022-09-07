Meeting for Hampshire County Little League
The annual meeting for Hampshire County Little League will be Sunday, Sept. 11, at Augusta Fire Hall at 6 p.m. The Board of Directors will be voted on at this time. All Board of Directors, managers and coaches are eligible to vote and presence is requested.
5K run / 1K walk rising against domestic violence
On Saturday, Oct. 15, a 5K run and 1K walk will be held at 9 a.m. on the campus of the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and Blind. Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. and the race starts at 9 a.m. There will be a 50/50 raffle, door prizes and medals for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place finishers. More information on Facebook, run until their voices are heard 5K to fight against domestic violence. For more information contact Melissa Arnold 304-790-5557.
