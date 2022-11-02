SOUTH CHARLESTON — Hunting and trapping seasons for several small game species are set to open in West Virginia on Nov. 5 and provide hunters, trappers and their families ample opportunities to get outside during the fall and winter months.
“West Virginia has a hunting season for everyone and our trapping opportunities just add to the number of options folks have for enjoying outdoor adventures in the fall and winter,” said West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Director Brett McMillion. “Small game seasons are also a great opportunity for more experienced hunters to share their knowledge of the outdoors, so we encourage everyone to invite a new hunter along for the adventure.”
For specific small game hunting season dates, bag limits and rules, download a copy of the 2022-2023 Hunting and Trapping Regulations Summary available at WVdnr.gov. To purchase a hunting and trapping license, visit WVhunt.com. The following small game hunting and trapping seasons open Nov. 5.
Small Game Hunting and Trapping
Red Fox, Gray Fox (Nov. 5 to Feb. 28)
Bobcat (Nov. 5 to Feb. 28)
Bobwhite Quail (Nov. 5 to Jan. 7)
Cottontail Rabbit (Nov. 5 to Feb. 28)
Snowshoe or Varying Hare (Nov. 5 to Feb. 28)
Ring-necked Pheasant cock birds (Nov. 5 to Jan. 7)
Raccoon (Nov. 5 to Feb. 28)
Mink, Muskrat (Nov. 5 to Feb. 28)
Fisher (Nov. 5 to Jan. 31)
Beaver (Nov. 5 to March 31)
Otter (Nov. 5 to Feb. 28)
Skunk, Opossum, Coyote, Weasel (Nov. 5 to Feb. 28)
