SOUTH CHARLESTON — Hunting and trapping seasons for several small game species are set to open in West Virginia on Nov. 5 and provide hunters, trappers and their families ample opportunities to get outside during the fall and winter months.

“West Virginia has a hunting season for everyone and our trapping opportunities just add to the number of options folks have for enjoying outdoor adventures in the fall and winter,” said West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Director Brett McMillion. “Small game seasons are also a great opportunity for more experienced hunters to share their knowledge of the outdoors, so we encourage everyone to invite a new hunter along for the adventure.”

